Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. Host 2nd Annual “Mardi Gras with the Ques” Event for Scholarships

This past Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. and the Brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their 2nd Annual “Mardi Gras with the Ques” event at the Greer & Lowdermilk Conference Center in north Houston. Over 500 people came out to celebrate and have an extremely fun time, as the group hosted a festive New Orleans Style party for the primary purpose of helping fund much-needed scholarships for deserving youth and some impactful mentoring programs.

Last year, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation awarded a total 12 scholarships in the amount of $500 each to students, totaling $6,000. This year, over $10,000 in scholarships were awarded based off the generous contributions of event sponsors, table sponsors and overall attendees.

This year’s event featured New Orleans National Recording Artists, PARTNERS-N-CRIME; the festive sounds of Derrick D; a stunning performance by the Hustler’s Brass Band; as well as a New Orleans 2nd Line with Special Mardi Gras characters.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food, dynamic music and libations, especially thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka for making the event great all night because of their sponsoring “Mardi Gras with the Ques” and providing complimentary Tito’s Handmade Vodka all night for guests.