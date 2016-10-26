Music Forward Wants To ‘Give Music’ To Houston-Area Youth

Hey Houston!

Bet you didn’t know that all aspiring young musicians in the Greater Houston area are being given the opportunity to apply for brand new instruments of their very own, did you?

Well now, through November 6, all Greater Houston area youth have the opportunity to apply to receive their very own musical instruments, by simply completing a Music Forward’s online application. Music Forward is a national, independent non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success.

Since 2013, Music Forward has provided more than $250,000 worth of new instruments to approximately 333 students across the United States, through their Give Music program.

“Earlier this year we placed $8,500 of instruments into the hands of 10 deserving young Houston-area musicians and we want to grow these numbers this time around,” said Music Forward Executive Director Marjorie Gilberg. “We have seen our Give Music program pave pathways to college and careers, we are fulfilling musical dreams.”

Equipping a young musician with an instrument of their very own can have a profound impact on their life. Music Forward gives a wide variety of brand new instruments to dedicated youth, including brass, woodwinds, strings, percussion, and even electronic instruments to young musicians who are committed to nurturing their passion and strengthening their talents.

Music Forward sets the stage for youth success, by providing workshops and showcases to kick-start musical careers; fulfills musical dreams by equipping dedicated young musicians with instruments; and inspires the next generation of music industry leaders with hands-on career exploration. Their programs inspire, equip, connect and prepare youth for careers in the music industry and beyond, yielding life-changing results.

Music Forward is the evolution of the International House of Blues Foundation, which began in 1993. Founded in 1992, The 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country’s pre-eminent group of intimate music venues.

The Give Music program has effectively placed instruments in the following cities in early 2016: Anaheim, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Myrtle Beach, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington D.C.

Young musicians, age 12-19, are encouraged to apply online now through November 6. Recipients will be notified in January 2017. An instrument giveaway reception event will take place at House of Blues Houston.

To learn more about the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, be sure to visit www.hobmusicforwardfoundation.org. To apply for an instrument, learn more about the program, or sponsor an instrument, please visit: http://hobmusicforward.org/program/give-music/.