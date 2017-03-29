Music Industry Powerhouses Collaborate to Present “The Next Level” in Houston Entertainment

ABOVE: Andrea Helms, BET’s Sunday Best; Tamar Davis, Grammy-nominated singer and co-creator of “The Next Level Houston”; R&B star, Leela James; Greta Williams of The Williams Group, co-creator of “The Next Level Houston”

Time and time again, we have seen some of Houston’s finest talent leave the city in an attempt to make their indelible mark on the world of music. As the nation’s fourth largest city, it is perplexing and leaves an empty void to be filled. Knowing that Houston, Texas has birthed some of the most exquisite talent in the world, this void leaves us yearning for a live entertainment hub, worthy of our gifted artists to take their talents to the next level.

Houston, there is no need to look further. “The Next Level Houston” is answering all of our prayers by rolling out the carpet as the official hub for live entertainment, which will feature musical sounds from all genres and talents, both local and notable.

This new Sunday live experience is a monthly entertainment event created by four nationally recognized music industry powerhouses who had a vision to revitalize the live entertainment scene in Houston. The architects of “The Next Level Houston” are: Tamar Davis of Syren Music Group, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress who gained notoriety singing and touring with Prince and recently appearing on NBC’s The Voice, Season X; Chris “DJ Cruize Control” Williams of BPM Music Group, former VP of Marketing and Artist Management at Music World Entertainment (Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Sunshine Anderson, Leandria Johnson) who founded his own independent label representing some of the top artists in the industry, including national gospel recording artist, Andrea Helms of BET’s Sunday Best; Pat Williams of The Pat Williams Group, legendary drummer who has shared the stage with musical stars and legends including, Joe Sample, Alex Bugnon, Regina Belle, Mike Phillips, Tony Terry, Frank McComb and Bobby Lyle; and Greta Williams of The Williams Group, Juilliard-trained vocalist and Houston-area Realtor who has also taught at The Boys Choir of Harlem, served as performance manager for the Pre-College Division at The Juilliard School and toured Europe, performing with many notable artists.

“We all got together and agreed that we wanted to rejuvenate the music scene in Houston by creating live musical entertainment options, where adults can get together, unwind and enjoy real music,” said Greta Williams of The Williams Group. “Each month, we will bring in some of the hottest artists in music to perform at “The Next Level Houston” and provide a platform for up-and-coming performers to be seen by record labels, producers, composers, songwriters and other professionals. We are excited because “The Next Level Houston” is a win for everyone in Houston; it will bring revenue to the city, attract celebrities from all over the world and shine a spotlight on the hidden musical talent in Houston.”

“The Next Level Houston” made its star-studded debut on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at The Hess Club, where Leela James, NAACP Image Award and Soul Train Music Award winning R&B superstar, graced the upscale, red carpet event as a special celebrity guest host. Other notable artists who have performed at “The Next Level Houston” include Grammy award-winner, Ahrel Lumzy, Shonnie Murrell, MAJOR. and Montina Cooper.

When asked about the purpose and vision behind “The Next Level Houston” and its inception, monthly host, Tamar Davis had one word in mind: COMMUNITY. Davis is adamant in expressing that the purpose of the monthly live experience is not to line their own pockets; but to be a platform to deserving and oftentimes, overlooked artists. This is the reason that Tamar Davis and her colleagues believed in “The Next Level Houston” so much so, that they fund the event out of their own pockets.

“It’s bigger than me and bigger than anyone who performs. It is a platform for artists; the ones you don’t see in the mainstream media at all,” said Davis. “It’s even bigger than Houston. There should be other places for celebrities and artists to go other than the clubs. ‘Next Level’ is a place that is high-end, where you can hear good music and musicians should want to bring their instruments and get up and play freely. We just don’t have that,” she continued.

Davis’ vision for “The Next Level Houston” is expansion; to include other artists and art forms; such as art galleries and curators, DJs and poets. However, the only way for “The Next Level Houston” to continue to thrive and assist in showing Houston’s endless capability as an entertainment market, is by supporting this remarkable and necessary platform.

This Sunday, April 2, Houston has the opportunity to experience the magic of “The Next Level Houston” as Eric Roberson and Cheryl Pepsii Riley perform live at White Oak Music Hall. We will also be treated to the sounds of four captivating artists who will be featured in the Artist Spotlight: Brik Liam, Kai Hicks, David Michael Wyatt and Mireya.

The show begins at 7:00p.m. and doors open at 6:00p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.stubwire.com or www.whiteoakmusichall.com.