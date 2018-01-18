NABJ Board Visits Houston

ABOVE: Jeffrey L. Boney, Forward Times Associate Editor; Reshonda Tate Billingsley, Houston Defender Managing Editor; Vernon Loeb, Houston Chronicle Managing Editor; Sarah Glover, NABJ President; Karen Carter Richards, Forward Times Publisher and CEO; and Jerome Solomon, Houston Chronicle Sports Columnist and HABJ President

The National Association of Black Journalists recently held its Winter Board Meetings this past week here in Houston. The Board was also in town to hear bid proposals from city representatives, as Houston is a finalist and the organization is considering the city as a future annual convention site. The Houston Chronicle served as the primary host for their meetings.

In addition to regular board business, NABJ also worked alongside the local chapter, Houston Association of Black Journalists (HABJ), to put on several events, including hosting a NABJ Roundtable working luncheon at the Houston Chronicle with several Houston’s News Executives, such as Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards and Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney. They also held an HABJ/NABJ Institute programming session, with two panels: When You Become The News moderated by Melanie Lawson, Anchor, ABC 13, and featuring panelists Demetria Obilor, Traffic Anchor, WFAA-TV (Dallas); Isiah Carey, Reporter/Host, Fox 26; Erica Simon, Anchor/Reporter, ABC 13; and Misty Starks, PR/Branding Expert, 3B Resources Group, and the other panel being Dodge The Fire, Contain The Fury moderated by Cindy George, Reporter, Houston Chronicle, and featuring panelists Deneige Broom, Reporter, Fox 26; Max Edison, Sports Editor, Houston Defender; Khambrell Marshall, Meteorologist/Host, KPRC-TV; and Joy Sewing, Fashion Editor, Houston Chronicle.

To conclude their visit, HABJ/NABJ held a reception with special words delivered by Mayor Sylvester Turner, held at local restaurateur Marcus Davis’ new downtown spot, Kulture. The NABJ Board recognized Mayor Turner for his leadership during Hurricane Harvey and for leading the city in a remarkable recovery. NABJ also awarded grants to local member journalists and journalism students who were affected by the storm.