Nation’s Biggest Hair Supplier, She’s Happy Hair, Hires Its First-Ever Chocolate Santa

This past Saturday, December 23rd, hundreds of smiling kids and families enjoyed pictures, gifts and bikes for the little ones, as the She’s Happy Hair team hosted their 4th Annual Santa Toy Drive where this year they welcomed Chocolate Santa and Mrs. Claus to all of their She’s Happy Hair locations in the Greater Houston and across the U.S., for the first-time ever.

The transformation and decoration of each She’s Happy Hair location across the U.S. into a North Pole experience has become an annual holiday tradition, and here locally, radio station 97.9 The Box joined the She’s Happy Hair team to highlight this momentous occasion in the history of this burgeoning company that opened its first storefront location in December 2012.

By hiring a Black Santa Claus, the She’s Happy Hair team wanted to show the African American community that their company is focused on more than just selling hair and hair products, but is a philanthropic Black-veteran owned company with a strong sense of social responsibility that separates them from other companies in the industry.

“It’s only right for our kids to see that WE can be anything, not just the President of the United States, but we can be a cheerful Santa too,” said She’s Happy Hair Co-founder Marcus Bowers.

Giving back to the community that supports them is nothing new to the team at She’s Happy Hair, in that since they started over 5 years ago, they have hosted a number of events that impact families, children and their primary target audience – women.

Each year, She’s Happy Hair hosts “The Happy Experience,” which is a signature customer appreciation event where they get to show their gratitude to their loyal customers and target audience. The day event is filled with tons of activities, where the women are treated to pampering massages, hair treatments, food, and entertainment, as well as the chance to audition to be a model in a She’s Happy Hair national television commercial. They have also hosted school supply giveaways, food drives and free haircut events for young boys.

Recognizing a void in the African American community, Bowers and his fellow co-founder, Warren Broadnax, teamed up in 2012 to officially launch She’s Happy Hair, and seized on the opportunity to provide great customer service, products and a sense of social responsibility to the community. They have been growing and making a significant difference ever since, having become the #1 Virgin Hair supplier, with six storefront locations across the U.S., including Houston, the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and Detroit. They have plans to open more U.S. stores in the near future.

She’s Happy Hair has built an international brand that ships worldwide, offering 100% unprocessed, virgin hair, such as Malaysian, Peruvian and Brazilian hair, in a wide range of lengths and styles from 12 inches to 40 inches, that is widely popular in the African American community. They also help their clients stay in touch with the latest trends and offer other hair products like all natural shampoo, conditioner, edge control and much more.

There is more on the horizon for this Black business on the rise. This past October, the Greater Houston Black Chamber honored She’s Happy Hair with their annual Pinnacle Awards event. The Pinnacle Award is regarded as the most prestigious award bestowed upon African American entrepreneurs, who have not only succeeded in business, but have positively impacted the communities and industries they serve in the Greater Houston metropolitan area.

For more information on She’s Happy Hair, please visit them online at ShesHappyHair.com. You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter @ShesHappyHair.