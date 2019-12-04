Native Houstonian Finds Unique Way of Charitable Giving Through His Company: Cameron Campbell Started Texas Athletics to Meet the Needs of Underserved Houstonians

Coach Cam Cares recently held their 6th Annual Coach Cam Cares Turkey Drive in Houston’s Southside of town at the Presbyterian Outdoor Education Center located at 9100 South Freeway.

This year, Coach Cam Cares added to the number of families they’ve served since 2015 as each car drove up between 10 am – 12 pm, received a turkey(s), a smile, a hug and a happy Thanksgiving from volunteers, sponsors, and the Coach Cam Cares team.

“Being able to grow every year and feed over 1,200 families since 2015 is nothing short of amazing,” stated Coach Cam. “To have the support of the City of Houston, HEB, and other sponsors this year is exciting and plays an integral part in helping Coach Cam Cares accomplish our mission to serve more underserved families throughout the year!”

Having identified his passion for giving at an early age, Cameron Campbell, affectionately known as “Coach Cam,” unintentionally found a unique way to give back to underserved Houstonians through his company, Texas Athletics Construction, a sports construction firm that donates significant amounts of its profits to local charities & NPOs.

Coach Cam donates turkeys to the community

As his businesses began to prosper, so did his passion of fulfilling the lives of others. Cameron leaped into the Philanthropic arena by creating Coach Cam Cares a charitable arm that hosts a turkey drive in November, feeding over 1,200 families since 2015.

“Soon after starting my business, I thought, how could I combine the three things that I love, the athletic space, business, and working with children,” stated Coach Cam.

To answer this question, Coach Cam decided to use what he calls “Houston Ingenuity.”

Volunteer delivers food during 6th Annual Coach Cam Cares Turkey Drive

Coach Cam’s philosophy involves taking entrepreneurship and marrying it with philanthropy, which has given him the ability to fund charitable giving, while fulfilling the needs of underserved Houstonians.

“How the process works is … I’ll offer to build the athletic foundation for a certain quote,” stated Coach Cam. “Then I’ll come back with a lesser quote if they donate the rest to a nonprofit that I’ve partnered with to do my community work. From this process, we unintentionally created a unique value proposition, and it has worked very well for us.”

This year, Coach Cam partnered with the Presbyterian School, the City of Houston, a few corporate sponsors and individuals to provide turkey donations or monetary donations through a Go Fund Me page he creates every year.