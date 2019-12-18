NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook Throws Huge Houston Christmas Party in Third Ward

Why Not? Foundation Gives New Shoes and Backpacks to Over 300 Youth in Houston Area

This past Sunday, December 15th, NBA All-Star and Houston Rockets’ Point Guard, Russell Westbrook, along with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, hosted their first holiday party here in Houston’s Third Ward community. The event was held at Emancipation Park, which was founded in 1872 by former slaves, and is the oldest park in Houston. It was one of the only public parks available to African Americans during the Jim Crowe era.

The Why Not? Foundation worked with four different organizations that serve the Greater Houston area (Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, Buckner International, Houston Parks and Recreation Department and the Urban Enrichment Institute) to bring over 300 children together for the Christmas party where they received a surprise visit from Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook pictured with wife, Nina Westbrook, and son, Noah Russell Westbrook

“I was so happy to be able to do this at Emancipation Park and partner with these incredible organizations in the Houston community,” said Westbrook. “I want to continue connecting with the inner-city youth here in Houston and empower them to ask, Why Not?, when they’re told they can’t do something.”

The kids were entertained by a DJ, Santa Clause, games, food and a photo station. Every child in attendance received a t-shirt, backpack, Jordan sneakers, wristband and an autographed photo of Russell.

Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is dedicated to supporting community-based education and family service programs while encouraging youth to believe in themselves. The mission of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is to inspire the lives of children, empower them to ask, “Why Not?” and teach them to never give up. The foundation works to help children that are facing hardships of any kind, and when faced with that adversity, fight to succeed and to never give up. Russell Westbrook and his brother were taught to ask, “Why Not?” every time they were told they could not do something. It is this encouragement and strength that Russell and his family want to spread to children across the country.

Photos by: Michelle Godoy