Netflix Signs a Deal with ‘Star Wars’ John Boyega to Create African Content

Netflix is looking to increase its non-English language content. The streaming giant announced a deal with actor John Boyega to focus on creating West and East African films.

You may know him as Finn from Star Wars, but in addition to acting, Boyega also owns film production company UpperRoom Productions which is teaming up with Netflix for this international expansion effort to “develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries, with a focus on West and East Africa.”

“Africa has a rich history in storytelling and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members, both in Africa and around the world,” said David Kosse, Vice President of International Film at Netflix.

Netflix had its first Africa original earlier this year. Queen Sono hit the streaming service on February 28 starring Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula and Loyiso Madinga. Netflix has also announced the production of several new African-based projects, including African originals Blood & Water and Mama K’s Team 4 which are set to drop later this year.

This collaboration between Netflix and UpperRoom Productions will help increase diversity and expand Netflix’s global reach to a huge demographic that’s currently underserved.

“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” said Boyega. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”