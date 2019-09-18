New Black-ish Episode Will Feature Girlfriends Reunion

It’s the cross-over many Tracee Ellis Ross fans have been thirsting for for years: watching her Black-ish and Girlfriends universes colliding.

Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones will guest-star on an upcoming episode of the hit ABC show—the first time all four Girlfriends stars have reunited on the small screen since the show went off the air in 2008.

Entertainment shared a sneak-peek of the episode, entitled “Feminisn’t,” which will air on Oct. 8. Ross, who plays the Johnson family matriarch, Rainbow, told EW “the timing was perfect” to bring Girlfriends to a new audience.

“Being able to merge the worlds of Black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me—and so much fun,” Ross continued. “These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

As for the episode, this is how ABC described the upcoming show to EW:

“When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest star Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern day feminism.”

No stranger to hot topics, the Kenya Barris-helmed show has dedicated previous episodes to Juneteenth, colorism, and marital strife. Black-ish will return for its sixth season on Sept. 24.