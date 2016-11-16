New Coach = Better Winning Season

The Texas Southern University Tigers were able to get their fourth win of the season 27-10 against the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions. The Tigers, after this past weekendâ€™s win, has more wins than the previous season.

Tigersâ€™ head coach Mike Haywood decided to make a change at the quarterback position for this game. Averion Hurts did not play in this game, but Johnathan Bowen was the starter instead. The Tigers were able to get on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Bowen ran the ball in from the six-yard line for the touchdown. On the Tigers next drive, Eric Medina was able to convert on 44-yard field goal. The Tigers were able to put another touchdown on the board before half. Bowen connected with Tracy Johnson Jr. for 59-yard touchdown, and the Tigers were in the lead 20-0 at the half.

The Golden Lions were finally able to get on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter. The Golden Lionsâ€™ Jamal Gladden found pay dirt from the two-yard line. The Tigers were able to answer with a touchdown of their own, after the Tigers decided to use a little trick play, with Medina doing a fake field goal and finding Elie Nabushosi for a 34-yard touchdown. The Tigers remained in the lead 27-7 at the end of third quarter. The Golden Lions put one last field goal on the board early in the fourth quarter, after Jamie Gillan was successful on 33-yard field goal.

The Tigers, with Bowen, decided to run the ball much more than they have all season. Running back Brad Woodard had 28 carries on the afternoon. The Tigers only attempted eight passes throughout the game.

The Tigersâ€™ next game will be against the SWAC leading Grambling State Tigers.