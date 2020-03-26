New Information on HPARD Curbside Meal Distribution Program

In the wake of the Houston Independent School District’s decision to shut down its food distribution program, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department is clarifying how our Curbside Meal Program for Youth operates. HPARD’s Curbside Meal Program for Youth is for ages 1 to 18. It consists of a snack and lunch. Food distribution takes place Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 50 HPARD Community Centers. As of today, up to 50 meals will be available at some sites, and may increase to up to 200 meals per site based on daily participation.

To ensure social distancing is maintained throughout the curbside meal distribution, meals will be placed in the trunk of the recipient’s car.

Guidelines for meal distribution.

Community Center Staff will distribute each participant the lunch and snack at one time.

Each child will receive one lunch and one snack.

Only children who come to the site for pick-up can receive the lunch and snack.

A parent can’t take food for a child that is not present at the time of pick-up.

The Curbside Meal Program is an adaption of the federally funded and state managed After-School Meal Program which operates through HPARD’s Community Centers.

Funding for the program comes from a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (T.D.A.) Child and Adult Care Food Program (C.A.C.F.P.).The 50 HPARD Community Center Curbside Meal Program sites are listed below.