A New Man in Charge at UH

The University of Houston football program has a new head man in charge of their program, in Major Applewhite. The decision was well received by many players and alumni after seeing Tom Herman walk away from the program to take the job at the University of Texas.

The program interviewed some high profile coaches such as Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin and former LSU head coach Les Miles. The program was looking for a coach who would not just get up and leave the program when they believed a better personal opportunity became available.

“When we set out on our search for the new leader of our football program, we wanted a coach with great integrity who believed in our mission and truly believed in our student-athlete experience,” said Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

The Cougars has had this happen to them several times over the years, with Art Briles, Kevin Sumlin, Tom Herman and Kliff Kingsberry all leaving the program. The program was looking for someone to be able to immediately build on what Herman had already established.

Applewhite was the man for the job, in that he served as Herman’s offensive coordinator, and chose not to follow Herman out the door.

University of Houston President Renu Khator has big expectations for Applewhite, as she does with any coach that comes to the university.

“The winning is defined at University of Houston as ten and two,” she told faculty and staff. “We’ll fire a coach at eight and four.”

Applewhite will be receiving a five-year contract but the overall details are not fully known as of yet. Applewhite played for the University of Texas as their quarterback from 1998-2001. In 2006, he served as the offensive coordinator at Rice University. Applewhite worked at University of Texas for seven years, where he mainly was apart of the offensive side of the ball.

Applewhite will coach in the Las Vegas Bowl, where the Cougars will play against the San Diego State Aztecs, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Applewhite’s first game as head coach for any program. The current defensive coordinator for the Cougars, Todd Orlando, is suspected to be leaving for the University of Texas. Applewhite might have to look for a new defensive coordinator at the end of this upcoming bowl game, which will be aired on ABC on Saturday, December 17, at 2:30 PM.