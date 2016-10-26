New Season, Same Outcome

The Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers comeback fell short against the Jackson State (JSU) Tigers 21-13. The TSU Tigers’ offense was atrocious after the first quarter. They were only able to score one touchdown, which came on the second drive of the game. TSU’s defense forced an interception on Jackson State’s first drive of the game. TSU’s Ryhean McMorris intercepted Jarin Morikawa at Jackson State’s own 27-yard line, and TSU was able to get into the end zone three plays later. Hurts found Mario Smalls wide open in the corner of the end zone. At the end of the first quarter, we were all knotted up at 7-7.

After a series of turnovers by both teams, Jackson State attempted a field goal right before the half, but kicker Christian Jacquemin was unsuccessful from 44 yards out. TSU led, 10-7, at the half. Late in the third quarter, TSU got called for pass interference in the red zone on third down. That penalty hurt TSU because they had stopped Jackson State on third down. Instead, Jackson State’s Robert Johnson ran the ball into the end zone for another one-yard touchdown. This was Jackson State’s first lead of the game. Jackson State remained in the lead at the end of third quarter 14-10. Early in the fourth quarter, TSU’s Eric Medina converted on a 38-yard field goal. Jackson State was able to answer TSU’s field goal, after running back Jordan Johnson took the ball straight up the gut, 55 yards to house. Texas Southern had one more chance to take the game into overtime, after driving the ball 77 yards over 17 plays, but Hurts threw a costly interception in the end zone, which ended the ball game.

This was the second season in a row Hurts threw an interception in the end zone against Jackson State to seal the game. Up next, Texas Southern visits the Sam Houston State Bearkats, who are currently 7-0, and are in 1st place in the Southland Conference.