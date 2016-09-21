New TSU Head Football Coach Michael Haywood Gets First Win

The Texas Southern University Tigers blew out the Mississippi Valley Delta Devils 31-0. This was the first game that the Tigers played without star wide receiver Derrick Griffin, who was suspended from the team for the remainder of the season due to violating team rules. Griffin’s suspension did not affect the way the Tigers played in this game. The offense had their highest output of points, and the defense delivered its first shutout of the season.

The Tigers offense came out on their first drive and took the ball 85 yards on 10 plays. Tylor Cook ran the ball into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. It took one play for the Tigers to get to pay dirt from the midfield. Tigers’ quarterback Averion Hurts dropped back and found Cook on a screen play. He broke a few tackles and was off to the races, ending up in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

The Tigers were in the lead at the end of the first quarter, 14-0.

Hurts and the Tigers’ offense were kept quiet until late in the second quarter, when Hurts found Austin Watts at the Delta Devils’ 12-yard line for a 49-yard gain. Three plays later, Hurts found Tracy Johnson, who ran the ball in for a touchdown.

At the half, the Tigers found themselves with a commanding 21-0 lead.

After the half, the Tigers’ Eric Medina knocked in a 39-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. The drive went for 61 yards over nine plays.

The Tigers remained in the lead, 24-0, at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers’ defense was really able to take over, having forced two interceptions in the second half. Dondre Dobbins of the Tigers intercepted Austin Bray at the Tigers’ 25-yard line. The second interception was by Rayvon Beard, who took the ball to the midfield.

LSU transfer Tony Upchurch got his name on the stat sheet by catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hurts late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Tigers.

Coach Michael Haywood was able to get his first win as the head coach for the TSU Tigers, who suffered two consecutive heartbreaking losses to start the season. The TSU coaches implemented the no-huddle offense this week, in order to help Hurts out. On the field, it looked like a good decision, in that Hurts threw for three touchdowns and finished with 273 passing yards. Hurts did have one interception, which came as a result of him forcing the ball down the field when nothing was there. The defense played stellar forcing two turnovers in the game. This was the best the Tigers have looked all season.

The Tigers travel to play the Alabama State Hornets in Montgomery, Alabama for their next game.