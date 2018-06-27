‘Ocean 8’ Tops $100 Million After Third Box-Office Weekend

“Ocean’s 8” has pulled off another fast one after topping $100 million domestically at the box office.

The female-dominated heist blew past that mile marker on its 17th day after raking in $11.65 million during its third weekend, Forbes reported Sunday.

Worldwide, the movie ― a continuation of the “Ocean’s” franchise, this time starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson ― has earned $171 million and is still yet to open in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Japan.

Domestically, “Ocean’s 8” is officially the fastest “Ocean’s” movie to surpass $100 million.

“Ocean’s Eleven,” which was the first of three male-dominated films starring George Clooney, took 19 days to reach that same milestone in 2001, according to Box Office Mojo.

The $41.5 million box-office opening for “Ocean’s 8” was also a series best for the “Ocean’s” movie franchise.

In comparison, “Ocean’s Eleven,” which was 2001′s fifth highest-grossing film, earned $38 million opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Ocean’s Twelve,” released in 2004, earned $39 million opening weekend, and 2007′s “Ocean’s Thirteen” earned $36 million opening weekend.