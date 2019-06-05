Officer Karl Rosborough Given HPD Life Saving Award

ABOVE: HPD Officer Karl Rosborough receives award from Houston’s Chief of Police Art Acevedo

The Forward Times would like to congratulate Houston Police Department (HPD) Officer Karl Rosborough, who was awarded the HPD Life Saving Awards for his actions in saving the life of an individual in mental and emotional distress. While riding in unit #1Y27D, Officer Rosborough was dispatched to a Suicide in Progress call, where upon his arrival, he observed the complainant hanging from a ledge of a third level floor of a business. Officer Rosborough advised over the air of the situation and proceeded to make it to the third floor. He began to talk to the complainant that was in crisis. While talking to the complainant, Officer Rosborough learned that the complainant was in crisis and began to de-escalate the situation. He finally persuaded the complainant to reach for his hand and cross over the metal ledge. With the help of a paramedic, they were able to move the complainant away from the ledge and place him in handcuffs without further incident. Neither the complainant nor Officer K. Rosborough suffered any injuries, and the complainant was transported to the hospital. Officer Rosborough’s quick response, along with his recognition of the severity of the medical emergency and his immediate actions, resulted directly in saving the life of the complainant. A failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome. Officer Rosborough’s actions qualified him for the well-deserved HPD Life Saving Award, which was bestowed upon him with the appreciation of both HPD and the City of Houston.