One in God, And All in Christ

In order to minimize confusion, because confusion is of the devil, and the devil’s desire is to confuse every individual. “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14:33). The social sources of denominationalism, as well as the over fifty different versions of the Bible in print might be the cause of “devilish” spiritual confusion in Christian churches, not God. God is not confused.

However, in all Christian denominations there are several universal truths that transcend denominationalism: The Holy Trinity (God the Three in One: God the father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit), and Holy Baptism. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16). However, every individual ought to thoroughly and completely understand this spiritual truth: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6). This scriptural verse is precisely what salvation and being born again is all about.

We all know that teaching and preaching the Word of God from any Biblical source based upon a godly desire to do good-works oriented toward loving and serving others is admirable, because God loves and serves everyone. Christians: We are one in God, and therefore, why not “one” Biblical source (Bible)? Christian believers, we are Christians, simply because Christ first loved and served us. And, we are “called” to be Christ-like by loving and serving each other in Jesus’s name, a “peculiar-people.” So, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal to God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in the fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8).

Question: How do Christians achieve a spiritual walk with God, and a spiritual talk in Christ? There is only one way to achieve spiritual clarity in God, from pulpits to the pews, and that is by Christians “reading” the same Biblical source for instruction in the Will of God, and revelatory knowledge. Both pastors, as well as parishioners must go through the same Christian “spiritual” process in order to receive salvation, and be spiritually born again. No individual, even Jesus’s mother, could escape the spiritual-reality of this scripture. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10). There are a lot of ways that this spiritual truth can be stated, and behold here’s another way. “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12). We are all in the same boat. Therefore, “peace be still,” because God is no respecter of personalities and positions.

Of course, let’s make no mistake about it; we need pastoral leaders, because: “How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in him of who they have not heard? And how shall they preach, except they are sent? As it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!” (Romans 10: 14-15).

This is why God desires that all of us, pastors and parishioners alike: “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom remain stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5: 8-9).

There is a profound spiritual question that all of us must ask, and all of us sooner or later must answer, and that is: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him…” (Hebrews 2:3).

Question: Why do men of God use so many different Bibles? Is it simply because, if a spiritual misinterpretation is spoken from the pulpit then parishioners would not know the contextual error? Or is it because of the same set of socio-spiritual-circumstances associated with denominationalism which causes division, strife and confusion in Christianity?

There are over fifty different versions of the Bible. Questions: Why are there so many different versions of the Bible? Why do different Christian denominations prefer different versions of the Bible? These are questions that all Christian believers should ask of themselves.

Readers will note that this god-fearing editorial writer always use the King James Version of the Bible for several reasons. The primary reason is that most Christians possess and use the King James Version. In fact, the “greatest-generation” read the King James Version. Maybe this is why the “greatest–generation” was not spiritually confused. Of course, The King James Version was commissioned by King James of England in the 1600s, and transcribed by inspired men of God. Therefore, all praises to God for this “inspired version” of the Bible based upon original manuscripts. The other reason why I prefer using The King James Bible is because it requires quality “spiritual–study” time with God in order that the Holy Spirit might inform readers of original “contextual” intent that is revelatory truth: “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4: 24). Selah!