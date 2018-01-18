Are You One of Houston’s Unsung Heroes? Ford Motor Company Fund Wants to Celebrate You

ABOVE: Pamela Alexander, Director of Community Development for Ford Motor Company Fund

Do you know any Unsung Heroes in the Greater Houston area?

Well, Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, is hoping that you do, and more importantly, they seriously want you to let them know who those worthy individuals are.

As part of their Unsung Heroes initiative that tours across the country, Ford Motor Company Fund is launching a search for Unsung Heroes in the Greater Houston area as part of their Ford Freedom Unsung program, “Heroes of Harvey” Edition, which will recognize individuals in the African American community for their many heroic and selfless acts taken during Hurricane Harvey. This special edition of the Ford Freedom Unsung program will honor and celebrate local individuals who went above and beyond to support the community during one of the most challenging times the Greater Houston area has experienced.

Pamela Alexander, Director of Community Development for Ford Motor Company Fund, wants to truly honor and highlight the individuals in the African American community across the Greater Houston area who probably won’t get the praise they deserve, after having stepped up to the plate to make a difference in their respective communities during and after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“So many people in our community do amazing things and don’t expect anything in return,” said Alexander, who has been with Ford Motor Company Fund for about a decade. “In the past, we have had various categories, but as my team and I talked after Hurricane Harvey, we decided that we wanted to celebrate people in the Greater Houston community and highlight the Unsung Heroes who did great things during and after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. It is my sincere hope that people nominate individuals for this Ford Freedom Unsung Heroes award.”

Alexander took on her current role at the Ford Motor Company Fund, after serving in Government Affairs at Ford Motor Company for 5 years and another 5 years in Finance. It was the various projects that she began working on while at Ford Motor Company that motivated her to completely shift her focus over to community relations, where she has seen some of the most meaningful change and impact.

“I absolutely love the work that we do at Ford Motor Company Fund,” said Alexander. “To know that I work for a company who has a long and dedicated track record of supporting the African American community the way it has means so much to me. We have done so much, but we have so much more to do, and we will.”

For the nearly 70 years since the Ford Motor Company Fund was established by Henry Ford II, they have invested nearly $1.5 billion to support innovative community programs across this country, concentrating its efforts on Community Life, Education and Safe Driving. Since Henry Ford’s groundbreaking $5 a day wage in 1913, which paid people equally regardless of race, Ford has invested, and continues to invest, in programs that empower and celebrate the African American community. After hiring its first African American employee in 1914, Ford had hired more than 10,000 African Americans by 1926, making it the largest employer of African Americans in the auto industry at that time. By 1931, 20 percent of Detroit’s African American population was supported by Ford jobs. They continue their focus on African American community outreach, in that through the Ford Volunteer Corps, many of their Ford employees and retirees give back by working on community service projects in various African American communities across the country.

Every year, Ford Freedom Unsung celebrates extraordinary individuals within communities across the United States who go above and beyond to positively impact their communities and whose achievements serve to enlighten and inspire others.

In addition to the Ford Freedom Unsung Award, Ford Motor Company Fund has also shown their continuous commitment to African American outreach by putting on their Ford Annual HBCU Community Challenge; giving out the Ford Freedom Award; providing scholarships and grants to entities like the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Jackie Robinson Foundation; donating $1 million to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; contributing $2 million to the monument to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national mall in Washington D.C.; providing major financial support that enabled the bust of the first African American woman, Sojourner Truth, to be installed in the U.S. Capitol; sponsoring the Salute to Greatness Gala, the annual King Day Celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum and the NAACP Image Awards; and supporting the National Conventions of the NAACP, National Urban League and Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

For individuals to be considered for the Ford Freedom Unsung award, nominees should be people whose actions in response to Hurricane Harvey uplifted the Greater Houston region and moved the community forward. Honorees will be recognized at a special event and program, which will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W. 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018.

All nominations must be completed and postmarked or received by email no later than Monday, January 22, 2018 in order to be considered by the Board of Judges. Recipients will be notified in early February 2018. Recipients MUST be present at the program on February 12, 2018.

To enter:

Write a brief (500 words or less) compelling summary describing what distinguishes your nominee as an individual, including information that highlights how the nominee’s actions benefitted the lives of others during the Harvey crisis

Submit the name and address, and telephone number of both your nominee and yourself as the nominator

o You can mail nominations to: Ford Motor Company World Headquarters

Attention: Angela Polk, One American Road – 214-E1, Dearborn, MI 48126

o You can email nominations to: Angela Polk: apolk6@ford.com