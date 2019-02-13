One World’s Lead Strategist, Jeri Brooks Named One of Top 100 Lobbyists in Texas

The 86th Legislative Session kicked off in Austin, Texas last month, and there is some exciting news to report about one of Houston’s own premier, full-service strategic communications firms.

One World Strategy Group, led by founder and lead strategist Jeri Brooks, has been named in Capitol Inside’s 2019 Texas Lobby Power Rankings, as one of the top 100 Hired Guns Lobbyists in Texas. Headquartered in Houston, One World Strategy Group, affectionately known as One World, is a strategic communications firm that offers public relations, public affairs and public engagement through the use of an integrated performance process.

“It is quite an honor to be named among Texas’ most influential and powerful contract lobbyists in the state,” said Brooks, “but it is because of my amazing team and the incredible clients we serve that this honor is even possible.”

Brooks cut her teeth in the State lobby during the 84th Legislative Session, working on a variety of issues including pensions, taxes, transportation, insurance, education, and a plethora of important Texas-based issues. Prior to her work in Austin, Brooks served as Communications Director for the 2009 Annise Parker for Mayor political campaign and assisted in ensuring the MOU for Southwest Airlines to extend their reach into South and Central America.

“Brooks is known for her strategic approach to working with key elected officials and issue-based stakeholders to find practical solutions to fix our city and State’s most challenging problems,” stated Texas Senator Borris L. Miles. “It is her integrated approach to public relations, public engagement and public affairs that makes her best in class.”

Beyond lobbying, Brooks and her team work on public relations and engagement projects in the greater Houston region and throughout the State of Texas.

The Forward Times wishes to congratulate Jeri Brooks on this distinct honor!