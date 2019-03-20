Oprah Winfrey to Publish Alicia Keys’ Upcoming Memoir

Alicia Keys announced Wednesday that she will be releasing her memoir, More Myself: A Journey, with the help of Oprah Winfrey.

According to EW.com, the book will be published by Flatiron Books under the media magnate’s imprint, An Oprah Book. Neither woman had shared any details about working together on a project before the announcement.

“I can NOT believe this is happening!! I am literally in disbelief!!” Keys wrote under a YouTube video in which Winfrey holds a copy of the book.

“My sister, mentor, guide and the QUEEN herself Ms. Oprah helped me share my journey with you,” the singer-songwriter and musician added. “And it’s finally here! I could not be more grateful for her endless support and light and love throughout my life she has been one of the main people that has given me some of the most powerful [gems] that I live by. I am full of gratitude!!”

The book is “part autobiography, part narrative documentary,” and will center on the 15-time Grammy winner’s childhood in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem and her musical career.

“I could feel the power of Alicia’s presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous — ‘I keep on fallin’ in and out of love with you,’” Winfrey said in a statement. “I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story through my imprint.”