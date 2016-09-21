OPTIMISM OF A NEW SEASON pt.3

“Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.” Mahatma Gandhi

Forward Thinkers let me begin this week’s article by introducing a new term to this series Optimism of a new Season: Unbridled Optimism- unrestrained, uncontrolled positive feelings about your outcome.

Unbridled optimism means nothing can stop me from believing in my destiny and my ability to prosper and win.

Forward Thinkers growing up in the Baptist church there used to be a song we often sung that declared, “this joy I have the world didn’t give it to me and the world can’t take it away”. That line defines unbridled optimism at its best because it simply means the world can’t take my joy, my peace, or my victory away from me.

Psalm 27:1-3 New King James Version (NKJV) An Exuberant Declaration of Faith

27 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

2 When the wicked came against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies and foes, they stumbled and fell.

3 Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war may rise against me, in this I will be confident.

Psalm 27:1-3The Message (MSG)

27 Light, space, zest— that’s God! So, with him on my side I’m fearless,

afraid of no one and nothing.

2 When vandals ride down ready to eat me alive, Those bullies and thugs

fall flat on their faces.

3 When besieged, I’m calm as a baby. When all hell breaks loose, I’m collected and cool.

Forward Thinkers David is displaying unbridled optimism in the face of his enemies and haters he is declaring God is able to protect him and bless him right in their face. Forward Thinkers we must immediately take on this unbridled optimistic attitude and declare with God on our side we’re fearless, we’re afraid of nothing or no one.

The devil wants to defeat us with fear and fear tactics but this season we must not allow anything to rob us of our faith that God is able and we must remain confident under pressure and attack.

Forward Thinkers let’s continue to use this new football season as the backdrop for our points of empowerment. Remember a new football season brings a new spirit of optimism for fans and teams everywhere. This early in the season everyone still believes this can be their dream season and today I’m touching and agreeing with every Forward Thinker that this will be your dream season and your dreams will become your realities.

Undefeated Underdog Teams: on last Sunday a team with a losing history went into the game as the underdog but came away victorious. Today, Forward Thinkers I’m writing to many people who have experienced multiple losses in their past but today you’re walking in a new season of victory.

Being an underdog means you were not favored to win but the good news of being optimistic is that God’s favor can cause the underdog to become the champion.

Forward Thinkers already this new season we have seen underdog University of Houston defeat the University of Oklahoma, small school underdog Louisville beat highly ranked Florida State 63-20 and finally little known North Dakota State beat powerhouse Iowa. Forward Thinkers these underdog victories should inspire you to remain optimistic and encourage you to give life all you have. Underdogs are not given victories they must go out and take them.

1 Samuel 17 New International Version (NIV) 32 David said to Saul, “Let no one lose heart on account of this Philistine; your servant will go and fight him.” 33 Saul replied, “You are not able to go out against this Philistine and fight him; you are only a young man, and he has been a warrior from his youth.” 34 But David said to Saul, “Your servant has been keeping his father’s sheep. When a lion or a bear came and carried off a sheep from the flock, 35 I went after it, struck it and rescued the sheep from its mouth. When it turned on me, I seized it by its hair, struck it and killed it. 36 Your servant has killed both the lion and the bear; this uncircumcised Philistine will be like one of them, because he has defied the armies of the living God. 37 The Lord who rescued me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.”

Forward Thinkers David was a heavy underdog going against the champion Goliath but David remained very optimistic because he knew God would give him the victory.

Today no matter the odds you must release unbridled optimism and trust God to give you the victory. Forward Thinkers pay close attention to verse 40 because we must notice the fact David went after the giant and didn’t sit back and wait in fear like everybody else. Faith without works is dead and having unbridled optimism will cause you to be proactive in life and not a pessimistic delayer.

Forward Thinkers I remember sitting in the acceptance speech of Mayor Turner earlier this year and he boldly declared with a great spirit of optimism that the University of Houston would upset the University of Oklahoma to kick off the new football season.

Do you have enough unbridled optimism to speak great victories into your future?

Bounced Back Teams: there are teams that lost last Sunday that will bounce back and win this week and their level of optimism will quickly return and the thoughts of being Champions will instantly return.

Forward Thinkers we all remember Moses leading the Israelites through the Rea Sea and defeating many opposing armies throughout his years as the leader of Israel. But, we often forget Moses first ten attempts were unsuccessful and the Israelites suffered many heart breaking defeats under his leadership.

Moses was able to keep going back with unbridled optimism because he was not leaning on his own power or strength but his trust remained in the Lord. Forward Thinkers unbridled optimism says with the Lord on my side I will win in the end.

No matter how many times you lose stay optimistic and trust God to anoint you with the ability to bounce back. There is an old saying winners never quit and quitters never win but I’m going to change it up and say optimistic believers never quit but pessimistic doubters always quit.

Forward Thinkers stay optimistic and believe the same God that allowed Moses to bounce back is the same God you serve.

Win-less Teams: in the midst of all the hype and optimism there are still some teams that have not won a game this season. In the midst of losing the team and its fans must remain optimistic and continue to believe in themselves and their God.

Job 14:1King James Version (KJV) Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble.

Forward Thinkers I saw a photo on social media of a person sitting down on the curve of the street with the caption reading “have you ever just sat down and thought about all the stuff you’ve been through in life?” The reality is we will all experience some loses in life but we must remain optimistic.

Job 1:21 New International Version (NIV) 21 and said: “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart.[a] The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.”

Forward Thinkers Job lose his children and a great amount of his wealth during the same season but he remained optimistic and declared he would continue to praise God through the losses and he displayed unbridled optimism when he stated the same God that blessed me once will bless me again.

Forward Thinkers let me conclude with a football history lesson: the 2011 New York Giants lost 7 out of 16 games and barely made it into the play-offs with a 9-7 record. That same season the Giants would end up winning the Super Bowl in spite of all the early season losses proving we must stay optimistic and believe it’s not where we start but where we finish that counts the most.

Forward Thinkers like Job and the New York Giants keep your head up and stay optimistic the losses don’t make you a loser and remember it’s not over till God says it’s over.

