Organized Chaos Is Still Chaos

Chaos by any other name is still chaos. The Trump Administration is “publicly” attempting to micro-manage-chaos through lying and creating more chaos. The best approach to managing chaos is to not create it. For example, the Trump Administration is attempting to create chaos in America’s democratic voting process by claiming that there is wide spread voter-fraud. Without a doubt, American social democracy does not have a voter fraud problem. America has a “malnutrition of the brain” Presidential leadership problem. Christian Right Evangelicals and “most” White men have accepted “Trump-Style-Chaos” as normal when it is “abnormal”. For after all, there is nothing normal about what the Trump Administration is doing. Question: Why do they love it? Does the answer lie in self-hatred? Does the answer lie in their inability to experience “Ultimate Reality” (God) and spirituality? Or does the answer lie in their inability to achieve physical and material success unless through “White Privilege”?

Let’s be perfectly clear about “self-hatred” and its origin. Is the origin family socialization and societal cultural adaptation? Societal hatred toward minority groups is not embedded in the Preamble to the U.S Constitution nor the Articles within the Constitution. “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:” (Romans 1: 18-20). However, manmade law is simply this: “Ignorance of the LAW is no excuse”. Unfortunately, the Trump family, Trump White House Administration, and Christian Right Evangelicals make excuse after excuse for their “ungodliness” and complete disrespect for Constitutional Law.

American society is the bastion of “freedom” in the world community, especially among democratic nation-states. However, under the leadership of President Trump less so, simply because of his dictatorial “personality-traits” of “my way or the highway”. Trump and Putin are “hell-bent” on creating a “new world order” based upon “ungodliness and brut” power. “For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.” (Galatians 5: 13). President Trump, as well as Russian Dictator Putin, are “hell-bent” on enslaving the world to the pleasures of the flesh. Christian Right Evangelicals, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 2-4). Now, we all know why President Trump never or rarely ever attends church services: “Lack Of Spiritual Conscience”. Of course, Christian Right Evangelicals attend church services every Sunday; and, at the same time, appear not to have a spiritual conscience. “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3). America, pray that Christian Right Evangelicals know what God requires: “He hath shewed thee, O’man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” (Micah 6: 8).

Christian Right Evangelicals, please inform Donald J. Trump that the U. S. Presidency is a “higher-calling” to public service, not personalized “family” business deal making. The primary reason for Donald J. Trump’s election is that too many Americans are using their freedom to serve the vanity of the flesh rather than serving each other in the “Spirit of God” (“Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself”: (Matthew 22: 39).

What transforms a collection of individuals and families into a nation is the “will” to create a just society based upon democratic principles of institutional-ethical-fairness, because justice is a spiritual concept. Therefore, justice should be in the court-room, not in the “halls” (halls-of-justice). If all that is being said is not enough to change America’s (direction) from that of being a nation of “pathetic-pleasure-seeking-hypocrites” to “One Nation under God with Liberty and Justice for All”, God help us! For we all know that: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighted in his way.” (Psalms 37: 23). The world knows that President Trump and President Putin are not good or godly men, and every American ought to know, as well. In fact, every American should know: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8).

A lot of “conflict of interests concerns” could easily be “cleared-up” if President Trump would simply release his federal income tax returns; and, therefore, every American would, without a doubt, know who he truly serves: Country or Self/Family. For after all, who is it that President Trump is attempting to make “great”: Country or Self. But, more importantly, the moral inconsistency of Republican Party Officials is woefully shameful, because of their “blinded-eyed-power-play-money-grapping” complicity in the destruction of America’s democratic institutions. “Therefore leaving the principles of the doctrine of Christ, let us go on unto perfection; not laying again the foundation of repentance from dead works, and of faith toward God, —-And this will we do, if God permit.” (Hebrews 6: 1-3). Selah!