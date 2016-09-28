The Panthers Keep On Rolling

The Prairie View A&M Panthers cruised past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 56-21. Trey Green and the Panthers remain undefeated in SWAC play (3-0). Green threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions. The defense and special teams of the Panthers is what led them to this victory.

On the Delta Devils’ first series of the game, Austin Bray threw an interception to the Delta Devils’ Terrance Single, who returned it 44 yards for the touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers were in the lead 7-0.

Early into the second quarter, Bray scampered into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

Anthony Wiltz of the Panthers took a punt 77 yards to the house for a touchdown; however, the extra point was no good. Midway through the second quarter, the Panthers took the ball 80 yards down the field in eight plays when running back Dawonya Tucker found pay dirt for an eight-yard touchdown. The Panthers’ defense then stood tall at the Delta Devils’ goal line, and was able to cause a safety. The Panthers scored 30 seconds before the half ended extending their lead. Green passed the ball to Wiltz for a 49-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful. At the half, the Panthers remained in the lead 22-7.

After the break, Green was able to get his first touchdown of the game in the third quarter. Panthers’ receiver Christian Rouss was the recipient of the 36-yard pass for a touchdown. The drive was a total of 84 yards on five plays. On the Panthers’ next series, running back Jovante Ham ran the ball 15 yards for the touchdown. The Delta Devils were able to get back on the board late in the third quarter. Quarterback Slade Jarman found Tre Simms down field for a 30-yard touchdown pass. At the end of the third quarter, the Panthers were in the lead 49-14.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored twice more. The first touchdown was scored on a three-yard run by quarterback Jalen Morton. The second touchdown was by Wiltz, who ran the ball in from the 18-yard line. The Delta Devils also scored again in the fourth quarter. Receiver Terrence Barron caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Thurston Rubin.

The Panthers will play against Grambling State in the State Fair Classic next week. That game could determine who wins the SWAC West this season.