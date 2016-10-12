Panthers Perform a Comeback for Homecoming

The Prairie View A&M Panthers came from behind to beat the Alabama State Hornets, and celebrated their first homecoming game in their new Panther Stadium, 24-17.

The Panthers were coming off their first SWAC loss of the season to the Grambling State Tigers in the State Fair Classic, and seemed to be on the verge of continuing their losing ways. The Hornets started out the game with a scoring drive, and were able to go 75 yards over 11 plays. At the end of the first quarter, it was all Hornets 14-0.

After turning the ball over to the Hornets in the second quarter, the Panthers were able to stop them and finally put some points on the board midway through the second quarter. Panthers’ quarterback Trey Green was able to find Simmons for a 24-yard touchdown, but left the game later in the second quarter with an injury. Jalen Morton came into the game as the Panthers’ quarterback and threw an interception to the Hornets’ Therron Presley, who returned it 9 yards to the Panthers’ 35-yard line. The Hornets were able to put a 32-yard field goal on the board before the half. The Hornets remained in the lead 17-7 at the half.

After halftime, the second half belonged to the Panthers. The Panthers were able to score a touchdown early in the third quarter, with Morton sneaking into the end zone for a touchdown from the one-yard line. At the end of the third quarter, the Hornets remained in the lead 17-14. After a defensive struggle in the fourth quarter between both teams, the Panthers’ Owen Hoolihan was able to line up for a 37-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to force the game into overtime, which he did. In overtime, the Panthers’ Caleb Broach ran the ball to the Hornets two-yard line, fumbled the ball, recovered his own fumble, and then took it into the end zone for a touchdown for the win.

Panthers’ quarterback Jalen Morton finished the game with 190 yards and a touchdown, after replacing the injured Green. The Panthers’ Demarquo Lastrappe, a Spring, Texas native, had his first career 100-yard receiving game. The Panthers have a bye week next week.