The Panthers’ Train Stops Here

The Grambling State Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 36-16, at the annual State Fair Classic over the weekend.

The Panthers and the Tigers both came into this game undefeated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Last year’s game between the two teams became the determining factor behind who was going to Houston out of the SWAC West for the SWAC Championship. The Tigers have won this game for the past two seasons.

The Panthers were able to get on the board first by the Panthers’ Will Skinner getting a safety.

The Panthers’ Trey Green gets the deep ball to Demarquo Lastra for the 49-yard touchdown. The Panthers would score again later in the first quarter on Dawonya Tucker’s 33-yard run. That would the last time that Panthers scored in the game. Ole Miss transfer quarterback Devante Kincade started the scoring frenzy for the Tigers, finding Chad Williams for a 13-yard touchdown. Kincade was able to find the end zone again, but this time with his legs, with an 11-yard touchdown run. The Tigers’ defense was able to get a safety of their own late in the second quarter. At the half, the game was all tied up at 16.

After a Panthers’ interception in the third quarter, The Tigers were able to capitalize on it and dominate for the rest of the game, after Kincade put the nail in the coffin with a 14-yard run into the end zone, which was his second rushing touchdown of the game.

The Panthers’ defense could not stop the run, giving up over 300 yards on the ground. Green had three interceptions. The Panthers fell apart after the first quarter and did not score a single point after that. After only having 89 yards on the ground, the Panthers are going to need to establish a solid running game if they want to beat the remaining good teams on their schedule.