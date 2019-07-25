Partners in Primary Care Opens the First of Five New Senior-Focused Primary Care Centers in Houston

ABOVE: Members of the Community Touring New Partners in Primary Care Facility

This past Tuesday, July 23rd, Partners in Primary Care celebrated the grand opening of its first senior-focused primary care Medical Center in the city of Houston, at one of their new offices located at 5104 Harrisburg Blvd., Suite 800 in Downtown East Houston.

This new Partners in Primary Care medical center allows patients to receive many of their primary care needs, such as annual wellness exams, lab tests and checkups, conveniently in one location.

The medical center is staffed by a board certified doctor and care team, including behavior health specialist, social worker, registered nurse care coach, and clinical pharmacist, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Patients will have longer doctor visits, shorter wait times and same-day appointments available. The center has wider doors and hallways and free on-site parking making access inside and outside the building more convenient.

In addition, Partners in Primary Care features an activity room open to the community offering health education classes, fitness demonstrations and various activities designed specifically for seniors.

Ribbon Cutting

Partners in Primary Care, a subsidiary of Humana Inc., is part of a larger family of senior-focused primary care centers delivering care to 35,000 Medicare Advantage patients through more than 30 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas City and Texas. Each Partners in Primary Care center serves members from many different Medicare health plans.

“At our Partners in Primary Care practices, physicians spend more time with their patients and our care teams focuses on creating personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health,” said Renee Buckingham, president of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization. “Senior-focused care goes well beyond treating you when you’re sick; it can include helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs as well.”

Three other centers will open this summer with one more opening in the fall in Meyerland. The other new centers opening this summer will be at the following locations:

Gulfgate, 545 Gulfgate Center Mall, Houston, TX 77087

Jacinto City, 1910 John Ralston Road, Ste. 200, Houston, TX 77013

Pasadena, 3915 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77504

The new primary care centers are also designed to foster collaboration with the University of Houston and its Humana Integrated Health System Sciences Institute. The institute fosters interprofessional team-based care, with a focus on health professions training programs in the colleges of medicine, nursing, optometry, pharmacy and social work.

In September 2018, Humana and the University of Houston announced a long-term strategic relationship to train future health care leaders with a focus on advancing population health, improving health outcomes and expanding the use of value-based payment models.

Partners in Primary Care and the University of Houston will collaborate in a wide variety of ways to enhance quality-based care and support the use of best practices in the delivery of care, including:

Partners in Primary Care centers will be used as learning labs to host University of Houston pharmacy and social work students in rotations to learn about integrated care first-hand and serve the communities closest to the university. Future rotations will also include physician and nursing students.

Partners in Primary Care and the University of Houston will collaborate using data and technology resources to innovate and enhance primary care delivery for seniors.

Partners in Primary Care will provide input into the development of curriculum about integrated models of care for the new University of Houston College of Medicine’s class of physicians.

State Representative Garnet Coleman – District 147

“Our goal is to improve health care delivery and the health of our communities by empowering students to become agents of change,” said Lamar Pritchard, Ph.D., Dean of the UH College of Pharmacy. “Collaborating with Partners in Primary Care will not only help seniors live their best lives, but our students will experience the effectiveness of integrated care first hand. That’s a win-win.”

“Seniors have different medical and physical challenges than other adult patients, and those challenges become more unique as they age. Houston has one of largest and fastest growing populations of seniors and we’re excited about the impact Partners in Primary Care will have on their quality of life,” said Kate Blackmon, Vice President for Partners in Primary Care. “The partnership with the University of Houston makes these primary care centers truly stand out, and together we will focus on finding ways to better care for our aging population to ensure they live their best life.”

The centers will include:

A pharmacist who will be embedded in the care model as part of the care team. This pharmacist will consult with patients and physicians to drive optimal drug therapy and support quality of care initiatives.

A clinical advocate who will be part of the care team to consult on social services and other behavioral health needs.

A community center that will offer free health and fitness programming, games and wellness activities that are open to anyone in the community with a goal to help seniors stay active and form social circles.

Partnerships with the local food banks, churches, and community organizations to support the social and well-being needs of patients.

Partners in Primary Care hosted the grand opening for its second Houston location, 545 Gulfgate Center Mall, on July 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members of the community can learn more by calling (713) 804-8061.

For more information on Partners in Primary Care centers in other states, visit www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com.