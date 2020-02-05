From New Orleans to Houston: Part II

If you have NEVER been to an exciting party with a purpose, then you have NEVER been to a party hosted by the Northside QUES!!!

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. and the Brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be hosting their 2nd Annual “Mardi Gras with the Ques” event from 8PM to 1AM at the Greer & Lowdermilk Conference Center, 4225 Interwood North Parkway, Houston TX 77032.

Everyone is being invited out to come celebrate and have an extremely fun time, as the group is hosting a festive New Orleans Style party for the primary purpose of helping fund much-needed scholarships for deserving youth and some impactful mentoring programs.

“The motto of the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation is Changing One Life At Time, so on the 2nd Anniversary of this celebratory event, our Foundation is excited to continue raising the necessary funds to support high school and college students who are from the North Houston area,” said Greg Montgomery, Chair of the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. “The patrons who support the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation can expect to enjoy good food, great music and a fun filled evening enjoying a night out reflecting on the French Culture from New Orleans, Louisiana to Houston, Texas.”

On last year, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation awarded a total 12 scholarships in the amount of $500 each to students, totaling $6,000. The goal is to increase the scholarship awards on an annual basis as the organization continues to build strategic relationships with businesses in the area.

“Our youth will play a vital role in the community in the years to come and we have a responsibility to give back and support them in their quest to obtain their college education,” Montgomery continued. “At the end of the day, our youth are the reason why we host this great event.”

This much-talked annual event will feature New Orleans’ own National Recording Artist, PARTNERS-N-CRIME, and be filled with the festive sounds of Derrick D, a stunning performance by the Hustler’s Brass Band, as well as a New Orleans 2nd Line with Special Mardi Gras Characters. Attendees will enjoy delicious food, libations, dynamic music and have a good ole Mardi Gras time.

From New Orleans to Houston, It’s Going Down and You Don’t Want To Miss This One!!!

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Bro. Darwin E. Dawson, Event Chairman, at 504-234-1933.

Tickets Are Available At the Door ($50) or Pre-sale ($40) Online At: