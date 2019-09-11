Pastor Keion Henderson and The Lighthouse Church Launch New Campus in Fort Bend

ABOVE: Members of the Lighthouse Church leadership team officially cut the ribbon for Lighthouse Church South

This past week, The Lighthouse Church, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Keion Henderson, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony in Sugar Land, where they celebrated the launch of their newest ministry campus on Sunday, September 8th.

“We are excited to expand our ministry footprint, and bring our message of faith, and many programs to the Fort Bend community,” said Pastor Henderson. “We encourage those who live in Sugar Land and surrounding areas, to join us each Sunday at 9 a.m. for our weekly worship experience for families and children.”

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce was on hand to conduct the ribbon cutting and several Fort Bend County elected officials, community leaders and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the new church to the Fort Bend community, such as: State Representative Ron Reynolds, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Sugar Land City Council Member Naushad Kermally, Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney, Stafford Municipal School District Board Trustee Xavier Herrera, HCC Trustee Neeta Sane, Courtney Johnson Rose and a host of others.

The church, which is located at 16305 Kensington Drive and will be known as The Lighthouse Church South. Pastor Rhema Ehiemere, from Richmond, was chosen to serve as the campus pastor and will lead the weekly worship services on Sundays. A conference speaker and ministry leader, Ehiemere is the author of three books and an organizational development leader in human resources.

What began in 2009 as a church with less than 100 members has grown to a thriving congregation of more than 10,000 members who attend weekly worship experiences across four satellite campuses of The Lighthouse Church: Humble, Central/Downtown Houston and South and a fourth campus in West Houston that is slated to open in the fall.

Pastor Henderson’s ministry spans the globe, having ministered around the world to audiences across the US and abroad in London and Africa. He was called to ministry in 1995 at the age of 14, just prior to his freshman year of high school. He attended Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne in his home state of Indiana, and quickly distinguished himself as an athlete and campus leader. His commitment to excellence has earned him numerous awards and distinctions for athletics, leadership, philanthropy, missions and ministry. Pastor Henderson is married to First Lady Felecia Henderson and is a father of three beautiful daughters.

For more information about The Lighthouse Church, visit www.lhhouston.church.