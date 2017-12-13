Pastor Manson Johnson, II to Celebrate 40-Year Anniversary with Community Celebration – Jan. 18, 2018

For forty years, the Holman Street Baptist Church family has been under the dynamic leadership of Shepherd Teacher Manson B. Johnson. On Thursday, January 18, 2018, the Holman Church Family and the community will honor and pay tribute to Shepherd Johnson for his extraordinary commitment, sacrifice and service to our community. The “40th Anniversary Gala” will be held at the Ballroom at Bayou Place located downtown at 560 Texas Ave. at 7:00 pm preceded by a Red Carpet VIP Reception.

Shepherd Dr. Johnson has remained committed to his outstanding pastoral ministry and community leadership. Both his ministry and his community involvement speak volumes of a man who has devoted his life both to his Lord, to the body of people he serves, as well as the broader community. He has worked diligently with youth programs, developing and expanding his ministry to draw young people into Christian service and community missions. Because of his leadership and commitment to the revitalization of the Third Ward Community, the face of the community has changed both politically and economically.

Shepherd Dr. Johnson has also pursued several economic development projects since 1977 and has completed over $7.5 million of projects on the ground. He has consulted and assisted other projects across the United States reaching over $10 million. Presently, he is planning to develop a ten-acre super block less than 1.5 mile from the downtown Houston CBD to be renamed “East Side University Village Community Learning Center” which is estimated to have a minimal 100 million dollar economic impact on the community upon completion. Additionally, he is presently planning to develop another five-acre site into affordable housing. Both sites are sandwiched just five minutes apart between two major universities with a total of 70,000 students not including faculty and support staff. He also serves as a volunteer on several citywide community boards including: the Houston Texans YMCA, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rebuild Together Houston, Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (built four Houston professional sports stadiums under his service), ULI Third Ward Community Grant Partner Team and Life Member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity International, Inc. He has been appointed by several Texas Governors to statewide boards including the Texas Department of Health & Human Services.

This celebratory event promises to be a festive evening. Proceeds will benefit the Southeast Houston Community Development Corporation, Inc. which is committed to continuing to promote revitalization through economic development initiatives including affordable housing, as well as social and health services for our community.

The evening’s Emcees will be former Fox 26 Anchor Melinda Spaulding and Rev. Murray G. Martin, Pastor of Mother Zion Baptist Church. The entertainment will be provided by multi-talented jazz saxophonist Theresa Grayson and highly appraised opera singer Michelle Johnson.

The public is cordially invited to join in this well-deserved, community wide tribute to Shepherd Johnson for his invaluable visionary leadership which has enhanced the quality of life for many in the city of Houston. Ticket information and sponsorship opportunities can be obtained online at www.holmanstreet.org.