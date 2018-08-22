PEOPLE GOD CHOOSES FOR HIS GREATNESS

How God Chooses His servants

God calls the man (Divine invitation)

God breaks the man (Divine motivation)

God makes the man (Divine dedication)

God blesses the man (Divine inspiration)

God uses the man (Divine exaltation)

Joseph: God’s greatest trusted servant leader

(Discovering & Developing The Servant Leader In You)

Five Qualifications

There are certain qualifications we must have if we would be used of God. These qualifications do not include great learning, genius, riches, executive ability, and other similar assets that many of us will never have. Paul has told us, by inspiration, just what they are. D.L. Moody is quoted in the Keswick Calendar as follows: “Paul sums up five things that God uses: 1) the weak things,’ 2) ‘the foolish things,’ 3) ‘the base things,’ 4) ‘the despised things,’ and 5) ‘the things which are not.’ When we are ready to lay down our strength and our weakness before the Lord, He can use us.”—Sunday School Times.

Can you meet the five qualifications to be used by God? Are you weak or foolish enough for God to use you as Joseph? Remember, Joseph was greatly rewarded because he qualified for God to use him and he exemplified it in all that he did.

Joseph’s Divine scheme to conceal his identity to bring out TRUTH;

1. Joseph reveals THE REASON FOR GOD’S PROVIDENCE; Genesis 45:6-8

2. Joseph sends for his father to experience and see the PROVIDENCE OF GOD; vv. 9-13

3. Joseph shares his hospitality and true compassion with action; vv.14,15

4. Joseph given an open door privilege and welcome for his family; vv.16-20

5. Joseph shows BENEVOLENCE with his blessings; vv.21-24