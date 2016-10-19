Political Party Interests Or National Interests

Abraham Lincoln said it best: “A nation divided against itself cannot stand! The very nature of democracy as a political governing system of “check and balances” is about compromising on methods of how to obtain the universal-common-good, not compromising moral values and spiritual principles. This is why American society has three equal branches of governmental power.

An individual cannot convince a fool against his own will not to be a fool. Therefore, only a fool can identify with another fool (Trump Followers). This is why the Bible emphatically states: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him.” (Proverbs 26: 4). Fellow Americans, God is a promise-keeper and Donald Trump is a “promise-maker-breaker” with “no-good-intentions”, but his own. “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). To be an American or not to be an American is the question? Donald Trump is not capable of intellectually, mentally, and morally understanding the role of the Presidency of the United States of America. And, above all, “understand” that America’s birth is grounded in multiculturalism.

The 2016 Presidential election has absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump, but everything to do with the American public; especially Trump Supporters. Everybody “should” understand who Trump is; especially if you have ears to hear, eyes to see, a mind to think, and a heart to know the truth. This editorial is going somewhere; therefore, for the sake of American society, go with me. At this time, America is the greatest nation on the earth. But, the spin-masters (The Press and Trump Followers) would have the American people believe that nothing is right with America. Therefore, elect Trump and “Make America Great Again”. It’s all about JOBS, and the American Dream that is a suburban home, two cars, and a college education for their children. But, we all know, especially Trump followers that it is also about “White Privilege” and “Institutional Racism”.

However, even in our wildest imagination(s) no one would have believed the recent “Trump” sexist revelations, the verbal-sexual-antics, and physical abuse of women openly joked about in the recent video clip (October 7, 2016). In recent years, Americans, especially Black Americans, have admired, respected, and even praised Bill Cosby for his humanitarianism and dramatic genius as an entertainer. But, when forty or more women brought to the attention of the American public that they were sexually violated by Bill Cosby, many individuals said he should be placed on trial, convicted, and placed in jail. Yet, Bill Cosby has never indicated publicly that he desired to become the leader of the free-world. Donald Trump in the video seen on October 7th by the world, with the promise of “potentially” more to come, proves one indisputable point: Trump is a “first-class-low-life” representing an “outraged cultural dimension” of American society, and as a consequence has made America the “JOKE” of the free-world. Trump represents a “Vulgar-Unsophisticated-Form-Of-White-Privilege” in the most pluralistic-multi-cultural society in the world.

Without a doubt, Trump is morally-debunk and intellectually unfit to hold the Office of President. Talking about Former President Bill Clinton’s sin is not justification for one’s own sin(s). Former President Clinton has paid for his sins; he was impeached, lost his law license, paid a monetary fine, and apologized to the American people for his sins. But, more importantly, Bill Clinton is not on the November 8th ballot. The second Presidential debate was an international disgrace before both God and the world community made so by Donald Trump with his “physical-stalking and verbal-antics”. Trump attempted to “BOLDLY” defend and justify his sin rather than asking for godly forgiveness and stepping down in his pursuit of attempting to become the leader of the free world. All God has asked of every individual is: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4: 16). The Trumpster cannot even do that, in his “heart” he wants to “play” God; therefore please remember he said that he has “nothing to ask God to forgive him for”. And, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee, but his heart is not with thee.” (Proverbs 23:7). Remember America his “heart” is not with thee. It is not our responsibility to judge the Trumpster, but we can try to morally understand his behavior. Christian Evangelical supporters of the Donald please pray with him and for him, and above all, meditate upon this scriptural verse: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?.” (Mark 8: 36).

The “Children of Cain” who appear to be Republican Party “mal-contents” who are obviously seeking (White Privilege) that is looking for something for nothing. There is no shame in their game. However, Christian Right Evangelicals ought to be “truly-doubly” ashamed of placing Party political interests above national interests, and family values. Republican National Leadership (RNC) because of Trump’s support from “mal-contents” and in conjunction with the National Press for TV ratings based upon Trump’s repulsive antics, and his language-style for TV ratings (commercial value) created the elephant in the room with “Republican Malcontents”. Without a doubt, there were highly-intellectually-capable-Governors involved in the primary selection process. Yet, Donald Trump was allowed to trash-talk these highly qualified individuals out of the Primary process. Shame! Shame! Shame! To be sure, the 2016 Presidential election is emphatically not about Donald Trump, but the children of Cain (The Cain Generation). Cain killed his brother Abel. And, God asked Cain: Where is thy brother? And, Cain “questioned” God, and asked this question: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Genesis 4: 8-13). Yes, Donald you are your brother’s keeper, as well as, your sister’s keeper, and every individual has a mother.

Donald Trump and Trump-followers, “Be Careful“: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). Finally, my fellow Americans, and above all, Republican-malcontents: “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.” (1Corinthians 15: 33-34). Selah!