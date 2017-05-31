Politics and Strange Bed-Partners

Donald Trump embarked upon a “scorch-societal” policy. If he could not become the President, then he would destroy American society as we know it. Without a doubt, the “Trumpster” already knew he had discredited himself as a Presidential candidate. And, as a result, America’s international image was tainted, due to Trump’s uncivil behavior. His statement in the third presidential debate was positive proof of his “self-centered-destructive-mentality” when he refused to say that he would accept the final results of the 2016 Presidential election. The “Trumpster” was flaming the fires of vigilantism that is just like Nero, Trump was playing on his “harp” based upon his “privileged birth position” while helping to bring America to her knees internally by sowing seeds of doubt in free, fair and just elections. Unfortunately, the day after the debate the “Trumpster” added fuel to the fire by saying: “I’ll accept the results, if “I” win”. This is the big “I” in the middle of “SIN”.

Trump was manipulating non-college-educated White males whose “JOBS” had been sent abroad by “profiteering” businessmen, just like Trump, whose only concern is bottom-line profits, not American families. Yet, these same working class White males have been hood-winked into believing that it is “trade-policy-agreements” that have created the economic problem of loss of living wage jobs, not “Corporate-Greed”. Working class White males need to change their spiritual and political mind-set. “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” (Romans 12: 1-2).

Trump followers when you chose an extremely flawed Presidential “Standard-Bearer” such as the “Trumpster” you were choosing to place your children’s children lives in the balance, because they would never be able to realize the American Dream. Therefore, look at the individual in the mirror, and spiritually understand this scripture: “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.” The Biblical reference is to the “The-Seven-Deadly-Sins” (A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that are swift to run to mischief, false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren). Of course, sin is lawlessness and vanity. And, “Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation.” (The World: Saturday, October 7, 2016). (Proverbs 26: 25-26). The spirit of Abraham Lincoln is probably grieved at what has happened to the Republican Party as the spiritual backbone of freedom, justice and equality of opportunity for all Americans.

Donald Trump in his own words told the world in no “uncertain-undignified” terms what he thought of women, immigrants, and other fellow Americans. “Every” woman is a potential mother, and should be treated with the highest regards and respect. Therefore, I do not need to remind anyone of the spiritual-biological-factor associated with motherhood. And, likewise, every man is a potential father. All Americans are duty called to make America live-up to the “Preamble to the U. S. Constitution”. Thus, let every American pray to our Heavenly Father (GOD); especially Christian Right Evangelicals that most fathers do not spiritually and politically imitate the behavior of the “Trumpster”, because we all know that Esau tricked his brother (Jacob) out of his birthright. When all is said and done, all individuals need to “spiritually” understand this scripture; especially the “Trumpster”: “He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.” (Proverbs 13: 3).

The “Trumpster” boldly said from his own mouth who he was; a sexual predator, and a hater of minority immigrants and fellow Americans who are not fortunate enough to be born to rich parents. By the way, we also hope and pray that potential mothers are not chasing after rainbows looking for a pot of gold that is searching for something for nothing (Gold-Diggers). We all know that nothing from nothing leave nothing. Individuals should not “judge”, but should always try the Spirit by the Spirit; therefore, there is a possibility that the Donald is not capable of receiving redemption.

The “Trumpster” with his unfounded-malicious allegations (habitual-lying) that the 2016 Presidential election was “rigged” was stroking the ambers of ungodly societal violence, and at the same time, playing on the frustrations of weak-minded-individuals who are capable of committing criminal acts. Of course, no other Presidential election has been rigged. It’s all about him! Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! Question: Why wasn’t the 2008 Presidential election rigged against President Obama: (Birther-Movement)? And, why wasn’t the 2000 election rigged against President George W. Bush since the Democratic Party was in charge of The White House? The answer to the question is simply this in American society there is a “CHECK” on the “CHECKER”, and above all, both political parties believe in the time-honored-tradition of fair and just democratic elections. But, more importantly, both political parties believe in a smooth transition of “power”. (Just Ask “Gentleman” Presidential Candidate AL GORE).

Donald Trump had no political leadership history that the American people could judge and evaluate him by. But, what he did have was a “SELFISH” business record that all Americans could evaluate and inspect, because it included six business bankruptcies, including one for almost one billion dollars. Question: What kind of “hooking/crooking” businessman is this, because even with “other people’s money” he failed? This is why the American people “deserved” to see his federal income tax returns. One thing we do know about the “Trumpster” in his business ventures, is that he left a lot of individuals holding what elephants leave on fairgrounds. Trump supporters need to wake-up, embrace-common-sense-reality, and ask God’s forgiveness for being so naively-gullible before the next time when it is too late. Finally, Christian Right Evangelicals meditate on this scripture, because “Trumpster” built some buildings with “other people’s money”, but: “For every house is builded by some man, but he that built all things is God.” (Hebrews 3:4). Our earnest pray is that America never forgets it. Selah!