Pom Klementieeff, Laura Harrier, Ruth Negga, and Zendaya Coleman at the The Volez, Vogez, Voyagez: Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening.

You put your left leg out…and stunt on em’

It looks like popping that left leg out is a sign that you know you came to slay in your outfit. These three ladies caught my eye in what I’m going to call Fashion Legends of the Fall. Let’s begin.

Kerry Washington was a flower bomb in this Roberto Cavalli number. She sauntered down the red carpet toting a red clutch that featured a black tassel.

Someone get me Zendaya’s personal stylist Law Roach’s number because I need him to Iyanla Vanzant FIX MY WARDROBE. I want each and every article of clothing in her closet. Roach does it each and every time. Who knew the flip curl was coming back? Or maybe it never left.

Screenwriter Dee Rees was spotted wearing the sweater of my dreams. I see you Dee in your assorted mustard hues and a suede green shoe to boot.

Check out Fashion from The Volez, Vogez, Voyagez: Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening below.