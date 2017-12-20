Popular Houston Radio Personality Robert “Bassman” Washington Dead at Age 48

ABOVE: Robert “Bassman” Washington

This past Sunday morning, December 17th, the Forward Times was shocked to learn that longtime popular radio personality, Robert “Bassman” Washington unexpectedly passed away. He was 48.

Washington had a larger than life personality and was equally as familiar to people in the community as he was on the radio airwaves. He was beloved by many.

Washington was mostly known for his involvement with Radio One Houston, which he joined in 1994 on 97.9 FM “The Box” as an on-air personality. He later brought the Greater Houston area some much-needed inspiration when he changed his name from “Bassman” to “Praiseman” when Radio One Houston changed its format to gospel and launched Praise 92.1 FM. In recent years, Washington has been the voice for Houston as part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show on Majic 102.1 FM, and by providing traffic updates to the listeners in the Greater Houston area.

The team at Radio One Houston released a statement after learning of Washington’s passing, where they highlighted his tendency to be the life of the party and other things that made him special to Radio One Houston and the Greater Houston area as a whole.

“Bassman was the life of every party,” the statement reads. “From his amazing Robert’s Recipes to getting us all in shape with Workout Wednesdays, his radio family and all of Houston could depend on him for good information, great music and big laughs…..Radio One Houston shares our condolences with Bassman’s wife Keisha and his many family and friends.”

Other Radio One Houston executives went even further with their expressions about Washington.

“He was a man who never met a stranger and always had an encouraging word and a smile”, said Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Houston, Pam McKay.

“He was light. He was laughter and he was love”, said Operations Manager and Program Director, Terri Thomas.

Countless fans have been flooding social media and calling up to the station sharing their thoughts and appreciation for Washington’s influence on their lives, whether over the radio or in the community.

The funeral is set for 12 noon on this Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the church he faithfully attended – The Fort Bend Church, located on 1900 Eldridge Road in Sugar Land, TX.

The Forward Times extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Robert “Bassman” Washington, especially his wife Keisha.