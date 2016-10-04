Precinct One Announces Completion of NRG Park-Area Street Repair Project

Roads Will Improve Commute and Give Super Bowl Visitors a Fresh Look at Greater Houston Area

People who drive on some streets near NRG Park will notice a smoother, less-bumpier commute after the completion of a major road construction project.

This past weekend, workers finished striping on Holly Hall Street between Fannin and Texas 288, making it the last of four NRG Park–area streets that were repaired in time for Houston to host Super Bowl LI in February. The other streets are Knight Road between Loop 610 and Fannin; Ardmore between Holcombe and Holly Hall; and El Rio between Holly Hall and Loop 610.

The road work, which totals 4.5 miles, is part of a two-year $30 million street repair program in the City of Houston launched earlier this year by Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Gene L. Locke. The program is part of a county-city interlocal agreement with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and is designed to upgrade street infrastructure and improve neighborhoods in Precinct One.

“I am extremely pleased that construction was completed in less than five months to minimize motorists’ inconvenience,” Commissioner Locke said. “The eyes of the world will be on Harris County and Houston during Super Bowl festivities and it’s important that we look our best and make it easier for visitors to get around. The newly improved streets will enhance the commute for people who live, work and travel along these roads for years after the game is played.”

Mayor Turner said the project underscores how governmental entities can work together to improve the lives of all citizens. “I want to thank Commissioner Locke and the construction crews who worked so quickly and efficiently to get these street repairs made,” Mayor Turner said. “The commissioner saw a need and jumped right in to get it done. This is city/county cooperation at its best.”

The street-repair project is one of Commissioner Locke’s signature programs and it has helped pave the way for a stronger county-city working relationship. In addition to the streets, Commissioner Locke has contributed $800,000 in Precinct One funds for a beautification project on McNee Street between South Main and Kirby. The design includes new sidewalks, enhanced lighting, park benches and other amenities for the public to enjoy. The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

The interlocal agreement will allow the county to make improvements to streets in Precinct One neighborhoods that are within the city limits. The improvements include sidewalks, traffic-control devices and other infrastructure-related items.

Additional information about other streets Commissioner Locke has pledged to improve may be obtained on Precinct One’s website: County–City Partnership Will Improve Streets, Benefit Precinct One Residents.