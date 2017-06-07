President Donald J. Trump: God’s Permissive Will!

God has a permissive will and God has a sovereign will. Donald J. Trump becoming the 45th President of these United States of America was indeed God’s permissive will, not his “sovereign-will”. God’s sovereign will is based solely upon God’s principles, and God does not violate his “sovereign-sacred” principles of “primary reference”. God gave Moses his sovereign will at the “burning bush” on Mount Sinai, enshrined later as (The Ten Commandments: The Law).

American society is spiritually and morally “up-side-down”, because too many religious and political leaders have strayed away from God’s Sovereign Will, Precepts and Principles in search of power and money: Material Empire Building-versus-Kingdom Of God Building. As a result, the principles and precepts of God are not in the equation; only material empire building. Behold, forwarned is foretold, all it takes for the world to get off-course (off-track) is for “good men and good women” to be silent and do nothing. Herein is the central problem in the Grand Ole Party (Republican Party): Only a few good men will stand-up and speak-out, for example, Senator John McCain. Moreover, we all know: “For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” (Romans 10:10). America, nations rise and nations fall, and even: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24: 35).

Presently, American society is the “bastion” of social democracy. The spiritual beauty of American social democracy is its professed desire to create a Godly “just-equalitarian-society” as expressed in the preamble to the U. S. Constitution. In fact, the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution is a powerful spiritual declaration: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” In fact, this is why voting is sacred and extremely important in American culture. Voting is the foundational symbol of equalitarian citizenship; especially in the selection and election of political leaders: The principle of “One Man-One Vote”. This is the only “logical” explanation for why Blacks were systematically denied voting rights prior to the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Since Adam and Eve in The Garden of Eden, both men as well as women, have been violating God’s “Sovereign Will” based upon God’s gift of free-will (choice). Life is about choices. Choices have consequences, both positive and negative. For God so loved us that he did not make human beings “automatons” that is programmed simply to do His Will and simply become robots without choice.

America proclaims that she is “One Nation Formed Out Of Many Different Cultures“. To be sure, because of the track record and ungodly mentality of Donald J. Trump as well as the self-serving-mentality of his co-conspirators, Christian Right Evangelicals, we can’t get anywhere near the “sacred-holy-godlike-place” of a democratic nation of equals. President Trump cannot help America “become one out of many”. Without a doubt, “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.” (Proverbs 26: 25). Therefore, the election of President Trump was indeed a rejection of moral order in American society. In fact, Trump’s election parallels the desire of Israel for a King and not the “spiritual-moral-order” of God. Based upon the “electoral college system”, America desired an immoral-crooked-businessman (money), rather than spiritual-moral-order. The 45th President of these United States of America was and is a democratic institution destroyer.

For example, from Holy Scripture, it is self-evident that the Prophet Samuel was God’s anointed (Sovereign Will Leader) for the people of Israel. But, Israel wanted a “secular-minded-King” in order to be like other nations. God told Samuel to tell the people of Israel: A (king) will take your sons and daughters. “But the thing displeased Samuel, when they said, Give us a King to judge us. And Samuel prayed unto the Lord. And the Lord said unto Samuel, Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them.” (1 Samuel 8: 6-7). Question: In voting for Donald J. Trump, did America reject God? We all know that Christian Right Evangelicals are “brazen-bold” hypocrites! But, are the Christian Right Evangelical supporters of Donald J. Trump secular-minded, as well? “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man…? (Romans 1: 22-23).

Questions: Can American society survive the “ungodly-immoral-mentality” of a President Donald J. Trump in The White House; especially since he has broad-based Christian Right Evangelical support? America, as Samuel told the Israelites, the King will take your sons and daughters. Likewise, President Donald J. Trump is preparing to embark upon taking your sons and daughters through “mission-creep” in Afghanistan! America, understand history; Afghanistan is an unwinnable war as was Vietnam.

Every individual should embark upon a search for God because death is a certainty; and one glorious day, each and every individual will meet God face to face: “And it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this judgment:” (Hebrews 9:27). Unfortunately, President Trump has enslaved the Republican Party to the vanity of “LIES”, not the reality of GOD and truth. Moreover, President Trump has enslaved the Republican Party into a vulgar search for “power and money” rather than the “truth and reality” of God. President Lyndon B. Johnson had it right; a “Great Society” takes care of the least of them among us. Jesus declared: “Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungered, and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25: 37-40). A classic example is the “Republican Party’s”: “The American Healthcare Act”. Selah!