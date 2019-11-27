Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Selects Houston Native to Join Texas Senior Staff

ABOVE: Andre Wagner and Group

Exciting news coming from the Greater Houston area involving one of Houston’s own politicos, as the Elizabeth Warren for President Campaign recently announced that Andre Wagner was being hired as a full-time organizer for the Greater Houston area.

Wagner was hired as Community Organizing Director, and will be a major part of the organizing team that will focus on traditional, digital and data-driven voter contact and dedicated outreach to communities of color across the Lone Star State.

As a veteran campaign staffer across increasingly competitive Sun Belt states, Wagner has worked on federal, municipal and issue campaigns across Texas and North Carolina. Specifically, he’s led field programs in various capacities, including Texans for Beto, former Congressman Chris Bell’s 2015 Houston mayoral campaign, and NextGen America and the State Democratic Party in North Carolina. Within local government, Andre served as district assistant for the Texas state Senate and also the City of Houston’s director of communications and special projects, where he managed intergovernmental relations and media for District D, then later constituent services director. Wagner is a Houston native, proud graduate of Texas Southern University, and former TSU Young Democrats advisor.