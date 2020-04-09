PVAMU Fabrication Center Using 3D Printers to Produce Facial Shields for Medical Workers

Three students and two staff members in the Prairie View Fabrication Design Center (Fab Center) are turning their desire to help others during the coronavirus pandemic into a life-saving reality.

Assistant Professor Stephen Song, Director of the Fab Center, said while he, the center manager, two graduate students, and an undergraduate were working remotely, they started making computer simulations last week.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, they conducted 3D test prints that turned out successfully. The 3D printer builds a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model, usually by successively adding material layer by layer, which is why it is also called additive manufacturing machine.

“We have the capability of producing about 100 face shields per day. We will start mass production as of today and will get a couple of other student workers to help,” said Song. “We currently have materials in our inventory to produce 400 face shields by the end of the week, but we ordered more materials from the manufacturer and hope to get it in a few days to produce as many as 1000 or more.”

For more information, contact Stephen Yunsik Song, Phone: (936) 261-9818,

email: yusong@pvamu.edu

