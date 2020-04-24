PVAMU To Honor May 2020 Graduates with a Cyber Celebration

Graduation Theme will be “PVAMU Stronger Together”

Grab your cap & gown, adjust your webcam, and position yourself in front of the best lighting you have available at home Prairie View A&M University seniors! In response to the health risks associated with social interaction Prairie View A&M University has announced that it will move forward with a “cyber celebration” to recognize around 900 spring graduates.

PVAMU announced:

Mark your calendars for May 9, 2020! On that Saturday, at 10 a.m., Prairie View A&M University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of Spring 2020. In light of the coronavirus crisis, the university commencement committee has created a safer alternative to honor the academic achievements of 910 graduates.

James A. Wilson, Jr., Ph.D., university commencement chairman, said because of the pandemic pivot that PVAMU and the world have made, the committee chose “PVAMU Stronger Together” as the graduation’s celebration theme.

“The Commencement Steering Committee selected this because we know that the Panther Nation will emerge from these challenging times even more resilient and determined to continue the legacies of our great university.”

If the current restrictions banning large gatherings are lifted, the Spring 2020 graduates will be able to participate in a traditional commencement ceremony in August. The university has plans to merge the Spring 2020 ceremony with the August 2020 graduation ceremony.

Details for PVAMU’s “A Celebration of Our Graduates”:

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2020

Time: 10 a.m.

Link to view: https://www.pvamu.edu/commencement/

Theme: “PVAMU Stronger Together“

For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.