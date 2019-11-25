Check out some of the fashion trends on the red carpet of the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Lena Waithe attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Zendaya attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kelly Rowland attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)