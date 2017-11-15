Racism Either Drives Or Draws!

Why does “racism” exist in the most sophisticated and technological enlightened period of the twenty-first century (2017)? Of course, by now you are probably wondering just what will racism drive or draw an individual to? Racism will either drive an individual “insane” or “draw” an individual to evil (the devil). And, both are negative and have negative consequences. The answer to the “why” question of racism lies in family socialization, pastoral leadership in Christian Right Evangelical churches, and peer group “socialization” influences. “Radical” racial indoctrination occurs because “birds of a feather flock together.” Most White Americans are not racists. Only about 33 1/3 percent of Whites are “radical” racists, and other Whites simply “go along to get along” for social acceptance reasons and fear of being attacked. Forewarned is foretold because “silence is consent.” For after all, evil is spiritual ignorance of the Creator of all things.

Black Americans are not racially motivated in any way, shape, form or fashion; even though some Blacks respond negatively to racism. In fact, Blacks have compassion for, and above all, respect for Whites that are culturally inclusive since, on the other hand, they catch hell from racist Whites. Hence, Blacks are fearful for themselves as well as for their loved ones, because they feel that large percentages of Whites want them to apologize for what blackness represents; and, therefore, they do not have to ask God for forgiveness for their sinful “RACISM.” God hates racism, and “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalms 7:11). Words of truth and love can overcome words of lies, hatred, and societal discord in the eternal struggle of life and death: God versus the devil. After all, “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8:2-4)

In pondering the “domestic terrorist actions” of James Alex Fields in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in August, an individual must conclude that racism leads to unadulterated “demonic-evil” and makes an individual a prime candidate for the devil’s workshop. “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:” (Proverbs 23:7). Hence, only demonic evil can motivate an individual to drive 800 miles to use his motor vehicle as a weapon of domestic terrorism, especially when he should be driving to college preparing to enter his junior year of study: Reason versus Passion. Of course, an individual is what he or she thinks and believes; and, therefore, his/her beliefs and words shape his/her actions (destiny). Moreover, lack of spiritual-moral leadership in family environments, Christian churches, and other American cultural institutions, produces societal alienation. America, know full well, that the TRUTH will either drive you or draw you because: “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (Hebrews 4: 12).

America has a President that has licensed racial and religious hatred, and above all, the destruction of democratic institutions from the beginning. Throughout the primary season and in the general election, Trump embraced the “acquired” language of racial hatred. Therefore, the “spiritual-moral-failure” of President Trump was manifestly made crystal-clear and complete with his “triangulation moral equivalency comments” after the Charlottesville terrorist killing. Confederate symbols are statements of White supremacy and hatred, and a war against the Federal Union, not democratic egalitarian inclusion. The role of an American President is to calm the nation in difficult times. For certain, being President does not change who you are, it only reveals who you are. For those Americans who did not know, now you know beyond a shadow of a doubt, precisely who President Donald J. Trump truly is: A racial bigot, a religious bigot, a woman hater, and (undoubtedly) the biggest liar to ever occupy The White House.

If “we” can “say” that President George Washington never told a lie, then, without a doubt, we can say unequivocally that President Donald J. Trump has never told the truth. Since becoming President “historical-media-tracking” has identified at least 2,000 public lies uttered from the President’s mouth. And, this is why “Jesus said to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed: and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8: 31-32). Christian Right Evangelicals, President Donald J. Trump has never been a “man of God,” but a male in the world. The evidence of his lack of God consciousness is his own declaratory statement regarding Two Corinthians. Every Christian has been admonished to: “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness.” (2 Timothy 2:15-16). Two Corinthians is profane and vain babbling.

President Donald J. Trump is the most ungodly, unhinged, despicable, “morally-spiritually-challenged-unqualified-President” that has ever occupied The White House. This is precisely why he is more comfortable in a “campaigning-politicking” entertainment mode designed solely to keep his voter base politically solidified, because he is not capable of providing Presidential Moral Leadership. America’s international enemies are laughing; God-fearing Americans are crying and wondering “What’s Going On?” And, seemingly President Trump has expanded and totally exposed the racist underbelly of the Republican Party, and at the same time, exposed the religious hypocrisy of Christian Right Evangelicals. President Trump in conjunction with Christian Right Evangelicals is licensing racial division and racial hatred. America, let’s clearly understand the consequences of the declining moral authority of America in the world community because President Trump wanted a job that he is intellectually, psychologically, and morally incapable of performing. Christian Right Evangelicals, you are not fooling God, only yourselves, because you cannot cloak your “racism” in Christianity. God hears all and sees all: “For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6: 2) Get right with God! Selah!