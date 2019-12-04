Reading With A Rapper Brings Program to Nine Aldine ISD Schools!

ABOVE: Students pose with RWAR Team and Houston Rapper, Propain

Reading With A Rapper (RWAR) is officially Bringing Culture To The Classroom with a unique partnership featuring 9 middle schools within Aldine Independent School District beginning January 2020.

Aldine will be the first school district in the country to use the eight-week after-school program designed to strengthen literacy skills through rap lyrics. This summer, RWAR visited Aldine to perform a demonstration of how the program works, which led to the school district adopting the program.

RWAR was created to relate English Language Arts (ELA) metrics and academics with socially conscious lyrics, video content and technology. Through this platform RWAR can relate and uplift our youth socially and academically to skills necessary to thrive in Secondary and Collegiate Level courses. Since RWAR’s inception in August 2018, RWAR has toured the City of Houston with a series of demonstrations and events, touching over 10,000 students of all ages and backgrounds. Now, RWAR is taking it to the next level.

“Having RWAR in Aldine ISD brings us one step closer to our goals,” says Co-Founder Douglas Johnson. “We are striving to break boundaries in education by bringing relatable content to our students and communities, essentially meeting them where they are.” Co-Founder Jarren Small added, “Music and lyrics are powerful tools when used in an innovative way. We’ve discovered a way to create lasting impressions while making education fun and exciting.”

Aldine begins the process of installing RWAR this November and will kick things off at the beginning of the Spring Semester 2020. The Aldine schools participating are below as follows: Jones MS | Mead MS | Plummer MS | Shotwell MS | Stoval MS | Teague MS | Hambrick MS | Drew MS | Hoffman MS

ABOUT READING WITH A RAPPER

Reading With A Rapper teaches and strengthens literacy skills through rap lyrics, core English Language Arts (ELA) metrics, content and technology. RWAR connects literary and musical arts directly to the classroom by exposing mainstream and rising artists to students (as early as 3rd grade) and correlating reading and writing – essentially meeting students “where they are” through a medium they can relate to. Because music is powerful and captivating, educators and artists can use RWAR as a tool to enrich students while fusing education.

Social Media: @readingwarapper

Website: www.readingwitharapper.com