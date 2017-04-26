Recapture on the Ballot…Again? Playing a Game of Chicken with HISD Students’ Education

Let’s be clear!

The whole issue of Houston Independent School District (HISD) Proposition 1, better known as Recapture, is a big mess – a mess that the Forward Times can’t fully explain in one article – a mess that the Forward Times doesn’t expect its readers to fully understand prior to the May 6th election. We will do our best to explain as much as we can, however, so that you can at least have a better understanding of the issue.

Recapture is a complicated issue that has been allowed to fester and snowball for nearly 25 years by state legislators, whereby now, the HISD community finds itself with a problem on its hands that doesn’t benefit the most important group of all – HISD students. Recapture didn’t happen overnight, but as in most important things that impact many communities of color, the majority of individuals find themselves on the short end of the stick when it comes to the issue because they have either received no information in advance or they find it difficult to understand the legislative rhetoric surrounding the issue in such a short period of time in order to try and digest the issue before being able to make a knowledgeable decision.

Case in point, this past November, while many people went to the polls to cast their vote in the presidential race between Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton, HISD taxpayers were also faced with having to cast another important vote regarding the Recapture Amendment – which was overwhelmingly defeated. While this seemed like a victory for proponents of the effort to vote against Recapture, that victory was extremely short-lived, as part of the agenda at the February 2017 HISD board meeting, the HISD Board of Trustees voted in favor of once again having voters come to the polls and vote on the same Recapture Amendment; however, with what several HISD board members and several advocates in support of passage are saying include some changes and tweaks that are better for HISD, the students and HISD taxpayers.

There were many advocates who encouraged HISD taxpayers to vote “against” the Recapture amendment prior to the vote last November, and there were business groups like the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP) that remained neutral on the issue at the time.

Now, things have significantly changed.

Lilyanne McClean, Executive Vice President for the Greater Houston Partnership, explained why the Partnership decided to stay neutral during the last Recapture election, but get involved now.

“We {GHP} learned from the school board, civic leaders and several key elected officials that there was a strong desire to prompt a school finance discussion by doing something that has never been done before in Texas,” said McClean. “Given the importance of school finance reform, if there was even a small chance that a “no” vote would be successful, we did not want to get in the way or do anything to hurt that effort. If you spend time in Austin, you know that having a unified voice is very important.”

McClean further emphasized that when the tax dollars from those commercial properties go away, the remaining property owners, including home owners and small businesses, get stuck holding the bag, which is something she states the GHP wants to prevent.

“Our numbers showed that it would actually cost the school district and everyone else more money,” said McClean. “When you look at Houston’s current tax base, it shows homeowners and small businesses will get hit very hard if the large organizations started paying taxes to other school districts. Everyone should take a minute to look at their school tax bill and consider how it will affect your monthly budget if that numbers goes up dramatically.”

By voting “against” the Recapture amendment in November, the State Legislature was forced to address the results of the election, because this was the first time any school district in the state of Texas had ever openly challenged the law by putting in on the ballot and successfully had taxpayers vote “against” it.

HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones, who is vehemently “against” HISD Proposition 1, says she doesn’t want the community to believe the information being disseminated in the community that if HISD Prop 1 passes, it would affect HISD’s ability to pay its bills. She also claims that the GHP has set up an organization called Houston Taxpayers 4 Quality Education to finance campaigns that seek to trick non-rich people into thinking they actually care about the community.

“The Greater Houston Partnership, disguised as Houston Taxpayers 4 Public Education, sent mail ballots to our seniors to trick them into voting for something that they say is going to cause HISD to shut down schools, layoff teachers and cut valuable programming,” said Jones. “The people who support this effort don’t really want to change public education finance, because before Recapture became an issue, they have been able to close our schools and give more money to charter schools and with larger White populations under the current law. Why wouldn’t my colleagues on the HISD Board wait for the Legislature to do right by us before they decided to give away the strong bargaining position we put them in.”

HISD Trustee Rhonda Skillern Jones believes writing the check to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), versus having them take the commercial property, is the best move for HISD.

“The first amount ($162 million) was not in the least bit sustainable for our budget,” said Skillern Jones. “While the $77 million still forces us to make draconian cuts, it is not as devastating as $162 million. When weighing the first option against detachment, which is the only alternative, obviously $162 million was equally as frightening. When now measuring the impact of $77 million against the detachment of $8 billion dollars of taxable property, the lesser of the two is to write the check and $95 million dollars makes a huge difference.”

Many hoped that the results of the November election would have caused the issue of Recapture and school finance reform to be a major issue of debate by State legislators during the 85th Legislative Session in Austin; however, that was not the case. The Legislature has not filed any bills that alter the funding formula, and because the filing deadline has passed, there will not be a funding formula that relieves HISD of its current Recapture status.

In a nutshell, dealing with the issue of bringing HISD out of Recapture won’t become a reality this Legislative Session, and there is no way to force their hand into make it happen either.

Because Recapture is the law, HISD’s refusal to pay the tax means that the state is authorized to detach commercial real estate, such as The Galleria and other major downtown properties, off of HISD’s books in order to offset their failure to pay the state’s recapture fee. If the state takes away some or all of those properties, HISD would not be able to collect on the property taxes from those real estate properties, or collect on the increases in taxes they would realize as a result of a projected increase in those commercial property values over the next several years.

Now, since the taxpayers of HISD and the HISD school board have seemingly found themselves winning a “game of chicken” with the State Legislature, there are two extremely important things HISD taxpayers need to know – 1) HISD taxpayers and the HISD school board are still stuck between a rock and a hard place, and 2) there still may be some drastic cuts regardless of the outcome, and 3) HISD taxpayers are potentially subject to see there Recapture payments increase continuously year after year, regardless of what happens on May 6th, because while the first vote in November was for $162 million and this one is $77 million, and while the long term amount has also decreased over the 4 year period as well, the potential for the figure to increase after four years is still there – thus creating the same problem in the near future, unless something drastically changes during the next Legislative Session in 2019.

At the end of the day, HISD Proposition 1 is a Lose/Lose for HISD taxpayers, the HISD school board and most importantly – HISD students.

Both sides are stating that there will be forced cuts; that schools will be on the chopping block; and the potential that HISD taxpayers may be looking at a property tax increase, depending on what happens as a result of this vote. In listening to both sides of the Recapture argument, there is one thing for sure, however – there are no winners in this situation.

If you vote FOR HISD Proposition 1 – there is no winner.

If you vote AGAINST HISD Proposition 1 – there is no winner.

The only way for HISD taxpayers, the HISD Board and the administration to actually win in this situation, will not be the result of what happens on May 6th – it will be what happens in the State Legislature in 2019, and who will be committed to coming together now and developing a realistic plan to deal with school finance reform leading up to the 2019 Legislative Session.

If meaningful school finance reform can be resolved, HISD would probably never have to cut another check for attendance credits again.

The Forward Times hopes this shed some light on the issue, and whatever your position, please make sure you go out and vote this election. Early voting ends on May 2nd and Election Day is May 6th. Stay tuned for more on this complicated issue.