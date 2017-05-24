RECAPTURE FALLOUT AT HISD: Who Didn’t See This Coming?

In an April 26, 2017 article entitled “FOR/AGAINST: Recapture on the Ballot…Again? Playing a Game of Chicken with HISD Students’ Education,” the Forward Times stated the following concerning Houston Independent School District (HISD) Proposition 1:

“If you vote FOR HISD Proposition 1 – there is no winner. If you vote AGAINST HISD Proposition 1 – there is no winner. The only way for HISD taxpayers, the HISD Board and the administration to actually win in this situation, will not be the result of what happens on May 6th – it will be what happens in the State Legislature.”

Of course, the Forward Times was referring to the potential after effects of the recent election that took place on May 6th, where 84 percent of HISD taxpayers voted “FOR” HISD’s Proposition 1, which gave HISD the approval to send $77.5 million of taxpayer funds back to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The original plan of the HISD school board, which the Forward Times referred to in the April 26th article as HISD “seemingly winning a ‘game of chicken’ with the State Legislature,” did not yield the results from the State Legislature HISD wanted, in that the legislature refused to take up the issue during the 2017 Legislative Session, which would have forced the state of Texas to forcibly remove some of HISD’s most valuable commercial properties from the district’s tax rolls, in accordance to the archaic “Robin Hood” law that has been in effect since 1993.

The first amount of $162 million that HISD was going to have to pay was reduced by the TEA after the results of the November 2016 election, where HISD taxpayers voted “AGAINST” sending the money back. The TEA cut the HISD recapture obligation by $84.5 million in February, from the $162 million, to $77.5 million in question, which voters decided they would allow HISD to pay back.

That’s where things take a questionable turn for the seemingly problematic.

This past Monday, it was reported that State District Judge Darlene Byrne, who serves in the 126th Judicial District Court in Travis County (Austin), temporarily halted an agreement in which the TEA made the $84.5 million adjustment that HISD had to pay to the state. The temporary injunction granted by Judge Byrne came from a lawsuit filed by MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) and the law firms Gray & Becker, P.C. and Ray & Wood, on behalf of Le Feria and Joaquin Independent School Districts.

According to MALDEF, the lawsuit was brought forth because they believe the TEA officials illegally changed how property taxes are calculated in wealthy school districts, with the effect of substantially reducing the funds available for schools in poorer districts. They state the change would cost the state’s poorer schools districts and their students approximately $440 million per year or $880 million for the two-year funding cycle, according to the lawsuit.

HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones, who was and has been a staunch opponent of the decision by her fellow HISD board members to put Proposition 1 on the ballot again, delivered a sharp rebuke of the community members who decided not to listen to her warnings about what would happen.

In a nearly 10-minute video message on Facebook Live, Jones blasted many of her fellow board members, and discussed how she warned her colleagues and members of the community that this lawsuit had been filed and that the TEA Commissioner did not have the legal authority to make the adjustment.

“There is a lawsuit filed…the TEA Commissioner did not have the authority to give a discount to HISD and we will probably end up paying the $162 million anyway.” Jones says in the video, pointing out that her colleagues and the HISD legal department refused to accept that a judge could possibly ever grant an injunction.

“The TEA Commissioner did not follow the administrative rules…You can’t just do anything just because you are the TEA Commissioner,” Jones continues in the video. “You actually have to follow rules and laws, and so the injunction is granted, so if we have to make a payment on July 1st, like right now, we’d have to pay $162 million. But y’all got fooled.”

Jones states that a voucher bill amendment has been attached to the $77.5 million recapture payment, which she states will go to pay for private education, not public education. She went on in the video to strongly question why anyone would ever trust HISD, based on its past circumstances and treatment of minority communities across the Greater Houston area.

“I have no clue why anybody trusts HISD anyway, because HISD has not ever done right, or not in recent history, by poor people, Black people, brown people…They just haven’t done right by us,” Jones says in the video. “They manage to make sure all the magnet money goes to certain schools, where most of the people don’t look like us, and they lie to us all the time. They lied to us and told us that with the bond certain schools would be built and other schools wouldn’t be closed down, then after the bond passed – wham! They closed down all these Black schools. How many times are y’all gonna let HISD fool y’all? So if they move to close down your schools, don’t say nothin’ to me, because I tried to warn you.”

According to a statement received by the Forward Times from HISD sources, the State has “appealed the ruling by Judge Byrne, which stays the trial court’s injunction.” In addition to that, “the trial court also set the lawsuit for trial on August 11th” which could change as a result of the State’s appeal. The statement goes on to read:

“At this time, the TEA is not revising its recapture calculation for 2016-2017 or for future years. TEA continues to believe that it is correct in its interpretation of statute and that the Commissioner’s decision on February 1st is valid.”

HISD Board President Wanda Adams informed the Forward Times, that HISD is “following developments closely and are communicating with TEA regularly.”

HISD Board Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones told the Forward Times that the “TEA has not recalculated their amount, nor are they asking for additional funding.” She also emphasized that “An injunction is not a judgment.”

This is an extremely serious issue, and the Forward Times wants to reiterate several key points made in the April 26th article, that have become even more serious than before.

Now that Proposition 1 has passed, and since there is the potential, as it relates to this lawsuit, for HISD to have to pay the full $162 million versus the adjusted $77 million, HISD taxpayers need to know the following: 1) The HISD school board is still stuck between a rock and a hard place; 2) whatever the outcome of the lawsuit, there will still be some drastic cuts; and 3) HISD taxpayers will see recapture payments increase continuously, including next year, when HISD’s recapture payment will be somewhere in the ballpark of $210 million, which perpetuates the same problem year after year, unless something drastically changes during the next Legislative Session in 2019. That is something community groups and HISD taxpayers must demand.

Again, the only way for HISD taxpayers, the HISD Board and administration, and other property-wealthy districts across Texas, will actually alter this type of bully-style situation, is for entities like the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP), who came out in support of Proposition 1 in May, and other interested parties, to commit to coming together now and developing a realistic plan to deal with school finance reform leading up to the 2019 Legislative Session.

The Forward Times will continue to monitor this extremely sensitive situation.