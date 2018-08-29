Regina Hall Says ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is ‘a Go’

Regina Hall is ready for a Girls Trip sequel, but she’s ready to take the time to make sure it’s right.

ET caught up with the 47-year-old actress at the premiere of her new movie, Support the Girls, in Los Angeles, where she said Girls Trip 2 is “a go” — after they get a few things in place.

“Listen, it’s a go in that we all want to and we’re all ready,” Hall shared. “[It’s just a matter of] the scheduling and just wanting the script to be amazing because… the girls did a lot, so we gotta come with it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith was all about the sequel when she shared a fan-made poster to Instagram on Wednesday. Then Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the film with Tracy Oliver, reposted it, teasing the movie would release in 2019.

“Kenya, you better be writing! You better have a pen to the paper!” Hall joked. “We certainly are looking forward to it.”

The actress also opened up about the recent revelation that Niecy Nash was supposed to play Tiffany Haddish’s character in Girls Trip. The part went to the comedian when Nash turned it down, but Hall said there’s always room for a Nash cameo in the sequel.

“It’s so crazy. How a movie comes together is amazing,” she marveled. “I can’t imagine who we could have in the second one because wherever we go, we could run into a lot of people.”

“I’m afraid of where the girls would go,” Hall revealed. “The biggest part of the next script might be the fruit that Tiffany’s going to have to sexually assault so I think that’s what they’re going to have to come up with, you know what I mean? Is she into figs now?” she joked, referring to Haddish’s famous grapefruit scene in the first movie. “I don’t know, but I think that’s going to have to be a plot point that we all agree on.”

For now, Hall is focused on Support the Girls, which is more than just an innuendo. Hall plays the general manager of a sports bar that features skimpily dressed waitresses in the film that really is about supporting women.

“I kept waiting, waiting for some dark, dark thing [to happen]. It was shocking and refreshing and I was like, ‘They are just good human beings trying to do the best they can,’ and I love the backdrop they were trying to do the best in a place that they were trying to always maintain their integrity and humanity,” she said. “That’s all that it was about.”

“I have a lot of great women in my life,” Hall added of how the film relates to her personally. “They talk sense to me, they talk me off the ledge, they uplift, sometimes they make me laugh. I mean, everything that life throws, they are there in whatever way you need to support you.”