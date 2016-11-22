Reginald Wayne Moore “PVILCA-Hall of Fame” Football Inductee

Reginald Wayne Moore was recently inducted into the “PVILCA Hall of Fame” as a football player. Moore is a native Houstonian, and a second-generation alumnus of the historic Jack Yates Lions, where both of his parents were proud alumni of Jack Yates High School. Moore played college football at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He was able to secure a 38-year recognition letter from HISD and the UIL, as well as initiated and sponsored a Recognition Banquet, back on April 4, 2015, to remember the great Jack Yates legacy, and the 37 consecutive football playoff appearances they made at the UIL State Championship Competitions.

A retired longshoreman and real estate broker, Moore earned a certification from the College of Biblical Studies Community Housing Economics Development, and currently is serving as a community social justice activist.

Moore is the founder of the Texas Slave Descendants Society, and has been working on a project with Rice University students and faculty members, including Lora Wildenthal, associate dean of humanities, as part of a Houston Area Research Team (HART) project. The group’s focus on convict leasing in Sugar Land, TX, has resulted in an online exhibit, and the donation of Moore’s archival research collection. This exhibit and archival collection will raise awareness of the economic, psychological and social impact of the history of convict leasing. The system in Texas started officially in 1878, just after the U.S. Civil War, when slavery had been outlawed, but culture has not changed significantly. Prisoners, usually African American males, could be leased by plantation owners and business owners as low-cost, unregulated workers, essentially continuing the legacy of slavery. Their wages were paid to the state, significantly contributing to the housing costs for prisoners in a penal system which was strapped for cash. However, dangerous working conditions were permitted with little state oversight, resulting in the deaths of many African Americans. Although public activist pressure brought about the end of this system in the early 20th century, its history has remained relatively quiet since then.

That silence was broken by Moore, who became interested in this topic as a result of his service as a correctional officer in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from l985 to l988, at a prison farm located in rural Sugar Land. Moore began researching the area, and came to realize that there were unrecognized historic sites and known (and possibly unknown) cemeteries of these prisoners of the convict leasing system.

Moore’s donation of his research materials on this topic shined the light on an important, but neglected part of Texas and U.S. history, called convict leasing, which overwhelmingly affected African American men and their families. The factors that helped create convict leasing continue to affect our society today, especially as it relates to today’s prison system.

The Reginald Moore Convict Leasing in Sugar Land research materials collection is available for research in the Woodson Research Center (see the guide at http://archives .library.rice.edu/repositories/2/resources/925).

Moore is married and they have three adult sons.