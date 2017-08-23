Religious Conservatism Versus All-White-Conservatism

To be or not to be is an eternal question, because it is a question about commitment that is Children of God-versus-Children of Cain: Who is on the Lord’s side? For, without a doubt, “Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 18:12). But, more importantly, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” (Proverbs 18:21). All individuals, especially individuals who are seeking high profile public-leadership positions like that of the presidency of the United States of America (multi-cultural-society) should choose their words wisely, because “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14:12). For, without a doubt: “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14: 33). Therefore, Children of God do not create confusion, because all things must be done decently, and in order; especially in a democratic society.

If a “want-to-be leader” cannot live by this Holy Scripture: “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever.” (2 Peter 3:18), he or she does not qualify as a “want-to-be-leader.“

The Trump phenomenon was primarily grounded in “White-Working-Class” misunderstanding and racial/ethnic-socio-economic-scapegoating. In fact, the Trump presidential candidacy has exposed the “Ugly White Privilege” underbelly of the Republican Party, as well as the hypocrisy of American society as a “democratic-melting-pot.” Of course, without a doubt, the socio-economic failures of “White-Working-Class-Americans” have nothing whatsoever to do with the existence of permanent-tan-minorities in America. The system is “rigged” based upon the principle of “White Privilege/Institutional Racism.” And, by-the-way, trade agreements have little or nothing to do with the loss of skill level JOBS, but everything to do with the financial bottom line of multinational corporations/enterprises, not federal trade policies. This is why individuals need an education in a democratic-technological-information-society. By the way, individuals with guns do not alleviate the problem or the conditions of “JOBS” going abroad. Neither does same-sex-marriage create jobs; only societal confusion, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34). But, we all should know, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23:7).

Therefore, working class Whites need to “stop whining,” stop looking for privileges based upon skin-color in a multi-cultural-nation, stop following leaders with immoral and psychological challenges, obtain occupational retraining, obtain a quality education, and by and large, meaningful employment is available.

Nevertheless, when it is all said and done, all of us sin, and come short of the Glory of God: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27). Indeed, it is unfortunate that, “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). And, above all, God-fearing Americans understand that: “The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his (God’s) way: but the folly of fools is deceit.” (Proverbs 14: 8).

Most individuals are conservative based upon spiritual principles, moral values, and conscience. However, “Republican Conservatism” has evolved into “White Paranoid.” In fact, it is Biblically recorded that God made a man out of “dirt,” and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life. The last time I checked there is no such element as “White-dirt.” Therefore, life and death issues are not grounded in skin-color, but the Will of God (Matthew 22: 36-40).

All-White Conservatism is the only rational explanation for the rise of a Donald Trump leadership-style-personality bold enough to seek the presidency of supposedly the most sophisticated democratic nation-state in the world community? The Republican Party is an “original” major political party whose founding personality and godly spirit was Abraham Lincoln: “Together We Stand: Divide We Fall.” In fact, the Party of Lincoln was established on the “time honored principle” of “justice and liberty” for all, not “All-White-Conservatism.” It is, indeed, an unfortunate set of circumstances for America (a nation of immigrants), as well as the world community that the Republican Party since 1964 (Senator Barry Goldwater) has been marching towards the Donald-Trump-Style-Presidency we experienced.

Whites rule the world, “BUT” God rules the universe, and minorities do have a say in how Whites govern, especially in American society because of the power of the “VOTE.” Just maybe this is why “voting-rights” is under “legal” attack by “All-White-Conservatism.” Of course, at one time in America’s history “Voting Rights” were under attack both legally, as well as physically. The right to vote is the cornerstone “sacred” principle of participatory democracy. Therefore, thank God for President Lyndon B. Johnson: Civil Rights Act 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

As Americans, we must right the “Ship-Of-State,” spiritually “Correct-The-Course,” and “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4: 16).