RESUSCITATE YOUR LIFE PT.2

IT’S TIME TO PUT YOUR LIFE BACK TOGETHER

2 Corinthians 5:7 Amplified Bible (AMP)

7 for we walk by faith, not by sight [living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises]

Resuscitate (Verb) – revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death

Forward Thinkers,, out of curiosity let’s define apparent (adjective) seeming real or true but not necessary so

Forward Thinkers, this is a time we as Believers have to stand and walk in faith because what we see and experience can often seem so real and final. We must focus on the reality the shadow in the valley of death is not real it just looks real.

God is ready to resuscitate you. The major question once again is do you have the faith required to be resuscitated?

John 11:1-44

Lesson From Lazarus

John 11:1 Amplified Bible (AMP)

The Death and Resurrection of Lazarus

11 Now a certain man named Lazarus was sick. He was from [a]Bethany, the village where Mary and her sister Martha lived.

John 11:5 Amplified Bible (AMP)

5 Now Jesus loved and was concerned about Martha and her sister and Lazarus [and considered them dear friends].

John 11:11 Amplified Bible (AMP)

11 He said this, and after that said, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him.”

John 11:14 Amplified Bible (AMP)

14 So then Jesus told them plainly, “Lazarus is dead.

John 11:43 Amplified Bible (AMP)

43 When He had said this, He shouted with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!”

Forward Thinkers, a major dilemma for many is to accept the fact Jesus loves you but life will still hurt you and hit you hard. The bible is clear, Jesus loves Lazarus and even calls him His friend yet Lazarus goes through a difficult painful personal experience.

Lazarus goes from being sick (a temporary position of discomfort) to being dead. The devil will try to distract you and confuse you at this stage. How can God love you and your situation still gets worse?

A Promise and a Prophecy

John 11:4 Amplified Bible (AMP)

4 When Jesus heard this, He said, “This sickness will not end in death; but [on the contrary it is] for the glory and honor of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified by it.”

Forward Thinkers, this situation will not end in death we can build a foundation on the promises of God.

Trust the Process Even In Silence

John 11:5-6 Amplified Bible (AMP)

5 Now Jesus loved and was concerned about Martha and her sister and Lazarus [and considered them dear friends]. 6 [a]So [even] when He heard that Lazarus was sick, He stayed in the same place two more days.

Forward Thinkers, a seed grows and matures underground in silence. When God is silent He is waiting to see what you are going to do and say.

Jesus Announces Lazarus Will Be Resuscitated

John 11:11 Amplified Bible (AMP)

11 He said this, and after that said, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him.”

Lazarus’ situation looks dead but Jesus is getting ready to shift the situation from dead to alive and well. Let’s praise God for all He has done and all He is going to do.

Forward Thinkers, flip your faith in full gear and let’s turn a funeral into a praise party.

There Will Always Be a Doubter In The Crowd

John 11:16 Amplified Bible (AMP)

16 Then Thomas, who was called Didymus (the twin), said to his fellow disciples, “Let us go too, that we may die with Him.”

Forward Thinkers, this is a pivotal point in your walk of faith because this is where you have to decide if you are going to follow doubt or follow destiny.

IF Is a Little Big Word

John 11:21 Amplified Bible (AMP)

21 Then Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if You had been here, my brother would not have died.

We must change our paradigm and understand ‘IF’ has 2 sides, a positive and a negative. We must now focus on what if it works.

Stay Under a Faith-based Word To Keep You Connected To The Promise

John 11:23 Amplified Bible (AMP)

23 Jesus told her, “Your brother will rise [from the dead].”

Jesus Says I AM

John 11:25-26 Amplified Bible (AMP)

25 Jesus said to her, “[a]I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes in (adheres to, trusts in, relies on) Me [as Savior] will live even if he dies; 26 and everyone who lives and believes in Me [as Savior] will never die. Do you believe this?”

No matter how much changes one thing remains the same Jesus Is the Answer.

Don’t Let Their Questions Stop Your Quest To Be Resuscitated

John 11:37 Amplified Bible (AMP)

37 But some of them said, “Could not this Man, who opened the blind man’s eyes, have kept this man from dying?”

Remove The Stone

John 11:39 Amplified Bible (AMP)

39 Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha, the sister of the dead man, said to Him, “Lord, by this time there will be an offensive odor, for he has been dead four days! [It is hopeless!]”

Blocks your view

Blocks your freedom

John 11:40 Amplified Bible (AMP)

40 Jesus said to her, “Did I not say to you that if you believe [in Me], you will see the glory of God [the expression of His excellence]?”

In spite of all you’re dealing with do you still believe?

Jesus Said Lazarus Come Out

John 11:43 Amplified Bible (AMP)

43 When He had said this, He shouted with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!”

The right word can turn around any dead situation. Faith comes by hearing.

John 11:44 Amplified Bible (AMP)

44 Out came the man who had been dead, his hands and feet tightly wrapped in burial cloths (linen strips), and with a [burial] cloth wrapped around his face. Jesus said to them, “Unwrap him and release him.”

Lazarus Came Out

Hands- Forward Thinkers, our hands are created to do great things therefore it’s time to untie them and use them to do something greater.

Feet-Forward Thinkers, unloose your feet and walk in faith and walk into your increase.

Face- Forward Thinkers, open your eyes your future is bright.

Forward Thinkers, open your mouth and declare the best is still yet to come for me and my household.

