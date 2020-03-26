Retired NBA player Charles Barkley has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after displaying symptoms of the deadly disease March 12, 2020.

In a statement earlier this week Barkley said, “I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

The 57 year old had been present at the NBA All Star game in Chicago a month ago where Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell who both have the virus were also. Barkley had also spent time in New York, the epicenter of the outbreak, and Los Angeles, another hard hit area of the United States.

Barkley, who is a key member of the ‘Inside the NBA’ show on TNT, called in to explain that he wasn’t feeling well and self-quarantined as he awaited his test results.