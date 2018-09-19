Rev. Gerald V. Shanks and Wife Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Mary Olive Missionary Baptist Church

ABOVE: Pastor Gerald V. Shanks and Sister Mamie Shanks (Photo by Provost Photography)

The historic Mary Olive Missionary Baptist Church, which is celebrating 97 years of Christian Service, recently celebrated another milestone – the 10-year Anniversary of the pastor and his wife.

An Appreciation Luncheon was held at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where a host of pastors and ministers, along with their wives, friends and supporters, showed up to celebrate the occasion.

Dr. Max A. Miller, pastor of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, served as the Master of Ceremonies. Sis. T. Renae Garrett, president of Pastor’s Aide, delivered the opening remarks. The invocation was offered by the host pastor, Dr. Danny Davis. The keynote speaker, the Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, was

introduced by Georgia D. Provost, director, TSU Community

Awareness Program (CAP). Words of Encouragement were also given by Dr. Kerry Tillman, president of the American Baptist General Convention of Texas. Words of Appreciation were given by Brother Darrell Shanks, Family of Honorees.

The following Sunday was the 10th Anniversary celebration, where the theme was, “Honoring the Works of the Servant Leader” from Ephesians 4:11.

Sister Evelyn Hopewood served as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Pastor Shanks was escorted by Sister Clara Tyler and Sister Shanks was escorted by Brother Willie Tyler, the parents of Sister Mamie Shanks. Brother Perry Wooten presented the Scripture and Prayer with a musical selection by the Mary Olive Choir. The Welcome was offered by Brother Claudell Garrett with a response by Sister S. Sims of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church. Sister Aniya Mills delivered an excellent tribute to the Pastor & Wife.

Words of Encouragement to Pastor and Wife were given by Sister Nancy Brown, Zion Hill BC. The dynamite Elder Isadora Jackson of Windsor Village United Methodist Church presented a musical tribute. The Gospel message was delivered by Dr. Rev. Max A. Miller, pastor of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church. Remarks were then given by Pastor and Sister Shanks.

Pastor Shanks is very active in the community and is a business owner, where he is the CEO of TLC Landscaping and Plumbing. He is currently working through the Local Union #68 as a licensed plumber. He is a member of the Houston Baptist Minister’s Association of Houston and Vicinity; member of the American Baptist General Convention of Texas, where he is the Evangelical Board Chairman; member of the Mount Zion Lively Oak District Association, where he serves as the Third Vice

Moderator; and is a member of the Third Ward Fellowship of Churches.

The historic Mary Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2804 McGowen Street in Houston’s Third Ward, and their worship services are on Sunday at 10:30 am.

For more information, please call the church office at (713) 659-5089.